We recently got our first good look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi when the teaser trailer for the sequel was released. Since then, things have been a little quiet, and there are some things that were absent from the trailer. We got one, lonely shot of Kylo Ren and that left us to wonder what he will be up to in Star Wars 8. His mission may be a little unclear, but we do know that he is going to be flying around in a fancy new Tie Fighter, which we now have our very first look at.

As is often the case, this first look at Kylo Ren's new Tie Fighter didn't come directly from anyone at Lucasfilm. Instead, it comes in the form of a Hot Wheels toy, which showed up as a pre-order listing on a German hobby website called Mikado. Much like his more famous grandfather, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren will have his own, special Tie Fighter and it actually happens to resemble Vader's Tie Advanced X1. The difference between Kylo's new Tie Fighter and the Tie Advanced X1 is that this new fighter is much sleeker. It also seems to take some inspiration from the Tie Interceptor model.

Unfortunately, there weren't any details provided for the model. It is just a picture from one angle, so we still don't have any information on the weaponry or any other information that could help us understand what makes this new Tie fighter special. If we're lucky, there will be a shot or two of this fighter in the next trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, wherever and whenever Disney and Lucasfilm decided to release it. It could very well show up over the summer attached to one of the studio's major releases, and there are plenty to choose from. Since we didn't get to see Kylo Ren fly in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we don't know if he is as skilled as Darth Vader, so seeing some of those skills in the next trailer would go a long way.

The listing on the website also showed off a traditional Tie Fighter and a Star Destroyer, but they look to be more or less the same ships we are used to seeing in Star Wars. Because Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping Star Wars 8 under lock and key, any details and information like this are golden. Even if it is just a toy, but it does allow for some fun speculation.

Rian Johnson (Looper, Brick) is writing and directing Star Wars: Episode VIII, taking over duties from J.J. Abrams. The cast for the movie includes Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Lupita NYong'o, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Benicio Del Toro, Andy Serkis, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie and Carrie Fisher. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters on December 15. You can check out Kylo Ren's new Tie Fighter for yourself below.