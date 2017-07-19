Back in May, a German hobby website revealed some of the first-ever Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys, including a look at Kylo Ren's new ship. Today, we have the first official look at his TIE Silencer. The official images confirm that the original toy photos were accurate,. Now we get a closer look at this ship, courtesy of The Star Wars Show. Here's what host Andi Gutierrez had to say about this exciting take on the TIE Interceptor during the program.

"Kylo's new ship is called the TIE Silencer, whose full technical name is the Sienar Jaemus Tie/VN Space Superiority Fighter. The Silencer features laser cannons and a missile launcher, and looks an awful lot like a darker, sharper-edged Tie Interceptor."

Even before the toy photo and this official debut on The Star Wars Show, we first heard about Kylo's new Tie fighter in January, with a then-unconfirmed report that claimed Kylo would be getting a new "First Order TIE Advanced" ship. Even that early report was rather accurate, claiming that the main fuselage would be "pill-shaped" like Darth Vader's ship, although the wings were said to be quite different. That January report also claimed there would be new ships called TIE Bombers, which would be part of new LEGO sets that will arrive during the Force Friday event, which is happening on September 1.

There have been numerous reports about how Kylo Ren's overall look, from the ship he pilots to his costume, will be altered to appear more like his grandfather and idol, Darth Vader. Kylo's new cape will be quite similar to Darth Vader's, although it does not feature the same "chain clasp." Given Kylo's obsession with Darth Vader, as illustrated in The Force Awakens scene where he was speaking to his grandfather's burnt helmet, claiming to finish what he started, this new ship and costume aren't terribly surprising.

Aside from this new ship, very little has been confirmed about Kylo Ren in Star Wars 8, but there has been a persistent rumor that, if true, could mean that The Last Jedi will be mirroring The Empire Strikes Back, in terms of the story. The story will reportedly follow Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she begins her Jedi training with Luke Skywalker, which has been teased in the first trailer with Rey using her lightsaber on the rocky cliffs of Ahch-To. There have also been rumors that, just like when Luke Skywalker abandoned his training with Yoda (Frank Oz) to save his friends, Rey wants to do the same, upon learning that Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) have been captured by Kylo Ren, in an effort to lure her out of hiding for another lightsaber duel.

LucasFilm recently unveiled the official Last Jedi synopsis, which teased that the "Skywalker saga continues as heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past." While the synopsis is certainly light on specifics, it does hint that there are shocking revelations to come. While we wait for the next trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, take a look at this week's episode of The Star Wars Show, along with photos of Klo Ren's Tie Silencer.