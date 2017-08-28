Back in May, a report surfaced that Disney and LucasFilm's highly-anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi will actually unmask Captain Phasma, the character played by Gwendoline Christie in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Since we never got to see this First Order officer's face in Force Awakens, rumors started swirling that she may pull off her helmet in the next sequel. That now sounds highly unlikely, with a new report claiming this character will retain that mystery. While it still remains unclear why this character is even masked in the first place, it doesn't seem we'll see her true voyage in Star Wars 8.

Star Wars News Net discovered a Reddit thread by JediPaxis, who was informed by an artist working on marketing and merchandise material for The Last Jedi that there was recently a directive sent out to these artists to help guide them through the process. The artist revealed that there are no major story details revealed in this directive, but there was one intriguing excerpt that made it clear Captain Phasma will not be unmasked. Here's the brief excerpt from this artist's LucasFilm directive below.

"You cannot show Phasma unmasked. Captain Phasma's mask stays on during the film so do not send in artwork of Gwendoline Christie's face."

Many fans had assumed that Captain Phasma would be unmasked after a Vanity Fair photo showcased Gwendoline Christie in her full Phasma costume, except for her mask. LucasFilm Story Group's Pablo Hidalgo recently revealed at Comic-Con Chile that this photo isn't exactly a depiction of what Captain Phasma looks like without her helmet on. Here's what he had to say below.

"For those of you wondering, I see this as a behind the scenes photo of Gwendoline Christie and not necessarily what Phasma looks like without her helmet. But, I will say that she is a human female."

Regardless if her mask comes off or stays on, a report from last month revealed that Star Wars 8 will explore Captain Phasma's backstory, with Gwendoline Christie praising writer-director Rian Johnson for "going deeper" into Captain Phasma's story. Unfortunately, the actress wouldn't offer specifics about what will be revealed about Captain Phasma. It's possible that Captain Phasma could get some revenge on her former subordinate Finn (John Boyega), a former Stormtrooper who switched sides to join the Resistance, although that isn't exactly how the First Order is portraying his disappearance.

There have been reports that the First Order leadership has revealed that the Stormtrooper FN-21817 (a.k.a. John Boyega's Finn) has been promoted to a new position of "Resistance infiltrator and spy," instead of revealing the truth that Finn really switched sides. The report claimed that Finn runs into an old Stormtrooper acquaintance who congratulates him on his promotion, while Finn is really on a secret mission for the Resistance. Naturally, it has never been confirmed if this is true or not, but it certainly does seem logical, although we likely won't know for sure how this will play out until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

Fans are also gearing up for this year's annual Force Friday event, which takes place Friday, September 1. This is when the first wave of merchandise is released for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and hopefully there will be some new plot details hidden within this merchandise, since there is still very little revealed about the plot thus far. Still, it seems likely that most of the major plot points will remain uncovered between now and December 15.