It has been a very long time coming, but we finally have our very first look at Carrie Fisher as General Leia on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The brief look came as part of the 40th anniversary panel that kicked off Star Wars Celebration in Orlando today and was featured as part of a tribute video made to honor the late actress who brought Leia Organa to life. Not only is this the first real look we have had at Princess Leia in Star Wars 8, but it is really the first look from behind-the-scenes that we have had at all, so it is a pretty big deal.

George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy and Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd were on hand at Star Wars Celebration to share some kind words about the actress, who tragically passed away late last year. It was here daughter, who came out in a Princess Leia dress, that talked last before the tribute video they put together for Carrie Fisher was played. In the video, we get to see her behind-the-scenes while filming Star Wars: The Last Jedi with director Rian Johnson. The two are just walking in between takes, but we now know what to expect in terms of look from Leia Organa in Star Wars 8 and that is a very big deal.

In the brief bit of the tribute video, we see Carrie Fisher walking in a grey dress that is very similar to the one that she was wearing at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens while sending Rey off to go find Luke. Similar, but not exactly the same. Her hair is also done differently and she looks quite formal. Is it possible that this is her outfit in the rumored Han Solo funeral scene? That is pure speculation, but that would make sense. In the video, Rian Johnson has his hand on her shoulder and they are chatting a bit as they walk and they both look very happy to be there, smiles on both of their faces. For a first look at Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this is pretty nice.

Since things have been so very secretive surrounding Star Wars 8 so far, it is great for fans to get anything at all to look at. But don't expect for this to be the only look at the highly-anticipated sequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens you are going to get this weekend. It is expected that the very first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is going to drop during the panel tomorrow, so be on the lookout for that. Luckily, if you couldn't make it to Star Wars Celebration, all of the panels are being streamed on the Star Wars website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. So you can still see all of that news as it drops.

Star Wars Celebration is happening now through Sunday in Orlando, Florida, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for all of the big news and reveals, which we will be keeping you up to date on. For now, until the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer arrives, you can check out this very first look at Carrie Fisher. You can check out some photos of her on set as well as the whole tribute video from Star Wars Celebration for yourself below. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters on December 15.