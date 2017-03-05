The bad news is that we still have to wait about nine months for Star Wars: The Last Jedi to hit theaters. The good news is that Disney and Lucasfilm are going to have to start marketing the movie soon, so we'll be learning more about the movie in the near future. Today we at least get a little something from John Boyega, who has revealed via a gift from director Rian Johnson just how complex and technical some of the dialogue in Star Wars 8 is going to be.

The 24-year-old actor, who will be reprising his role as Finn in The Last Jedi, recently took to Instagram to share a picture of something Rian Johnson sent him to commemorate his frustrations during filming. Apparently, the dialogue in this new Star Wars movie is going to be very technical and will deeply embrace the sci-fi lingo that the movies are known for. Here is what John Boyega had to say about the picture that was sent to him, which boasts the mysterious word "bio-hexacrypt."

"A gift from @riancjohnson expressing my frustration with the most complex Star Wars lingo. You'll find out more later !"

It may only be one word, but bio-hexacrypt is pretty tongue-twisty and definitely seems to be keeping with the legacy of Star Wars when it comes to complex jargon. What bio-hexacrypy means is anyone's guess at this point, since there was really no context given. We're probably going to have to wait until the movie is released to find that out. Harrison Ford famously expressed frustration during filming and exclaimed "you can write this sh*t, but you can't say it" to director George Lucas. Mark Hamill has also said that Star Wars 8 will "make you forget all about 'May the Force be with you.'" That is really saying something.

Rian Johnson is in a unique situation in that, he wrote the script for Star Wars: The Last Jedi on his own and he directed the movie. That is the first time that has happened since Star Wars: A New Nope, which George Lucas wrote and directed all by his lonesome. It looks like he wasn't afraid to get creative with it, even if it did frustrate his actors a bit. As far as the whole, "you'll find out more later" bit goes, it probably won't be that much later. It is expected that the first teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive during Star Wars Celebration next month. So be on the lookout for that and possibly some more crazy dialogue.

The cast for Star Wars Episode VIII includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15. You can check out John Boyega's Instagram post for yourself below.