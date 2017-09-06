Ever since the full title for Star Wars 8 was revealed back in January, there has been one huge question on the minds of Star Wars fans the world over: who is The Last Jedi? There have been countless theories, pointing to the obvious choice (Luke Skywalker) to more off-the-wall picks (Supreme Leader Snoke), but now director Rian Johnson makes it abundantly clear in a new interview that The Last Jedi is in fact Luke Skywalker... for now. Here's what the director had to say in a recent interview, confirming that it was in The Force Awakens opening crawl all along, revealing Luke Skywalker as The Last Jedi.

It's in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens. Luke Skywalker, right now, is The Last Jedi. There's always wiggle room in these movies, everything is from a certain point of view, but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi. And he's removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown."

The director revealed this information in an interview with The New York Times, which he gave after completing the sound mix for this highly-anticipated adventure. Many had pointed out the reveal from The Force Awakens that Luke Skywalker is The Last Jedi, but the most interesting part of the quote from this interview is that "right now," Luke Skywalker is The Last Jedi, which could mean Luke's status as The Last Jedi could change, likely due to his training of Rey (Daisy Ridley), but it also leads to another potentially interesting point.

Rian Johnson revealed in previous interviews during Star Wars Celebration that he had never even considered that the phrase The Last Jedi could be plural, and that, in his mind, The Last Jedi has always been a singular person. We know there is an element of training involved between Luke and Rey in the movie, but perhaps her training does not get completed, a theory that falls in line with an earlier rumor that Rey abandons her training with Luke to go save her friends Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega). It's possible that she could then return to complete her training between The Last Jedi and Star Wars 9, but another possibility could be that Rey completes her training in this movie, and becomes The Last Jedi before Luke Skywalker is killed off.

That is just a theory at this point, especially since Mark Hamill confirmed on social media last summer that Luke Skywalker will be back for Star Wars 9. Still, even if he does return, it could be as a Force ghost, guiding Rey along her journey in this final installment of the new Star Wars trilogy. There is no question that, when Star Wars: The Last Jedi begins, Luke Skywalker is, without a doubt, 100%, the actual Last Jedi. The bigger question that remains is, who will be The Last Jedi remaining when the movie ends? Will it still be Luke? Or will Rey take over that mantle? We'll find out when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.