Over the weekend, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson took part in a Japanese press tour for the highly-anticipated movie, where he dropped some news that had never been revealed before. The director confirmed that his longtime friend Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who has starred in his movies Brick and Looper, will have a cameo in The Last Jedi. Here's what he had to say during the press tour.

"You know what I can tell you is that my, and we haven't said this yet, but I think this is OK to say, is that my very good friend, the actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was in a movie I made called Looper, he does a cameo as a voice of an alien in the film. It's a very brief little thing, but it's fun, and if you watch the movie, maybe you'll be able to hear and pick out Joe's voice in the movie. That's the first time I'm revealing that."

The director made this announcement during a Japanese press event that was captured by Oricon YouTube. Aside from his connection to director Rian Johnson, through the films Brick and Looper, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is also a die-hard Star Wars fan, even dressing up as Yoda at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in December 2015. While the director wouldn't offer any specific details about the character he's playing, it's likely that this will be just one of many celebrity cameos that will be featured, some of which have been confirmed already. We'll likely hear about many more of these cameos as we get closer and closer to the December 15 release date, but it's possible that we won't learn about several others until the movie hits theaters.

Back in March, Gary Barlow, the lead singer from the iconic British pop group Take That, revealed that he has a Star Wars: The Last Jedi cameo, where he will portray a Stormtrooper. Last month, John Boyega also confirmed that U.K. royalty Prince William and Prince Harry will also have cameos, while confirming that Tom Hardy will also be in the movie. There had previously been rumors that Tom Hardy plays a Stormtrooper who spots Finn, while he's working undercover on an assignment for the Resistance, with this Stormtrooper congratulating him on his promotion to a Resistance spy. It is believed that, instead of revealing that Finn, a.k.a. FN-2187, defected to the Resistance, they instead announced that he was promoted to a Resistance spy.

As for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, since he is playing an alien creature, he'll likely be hidden beneath an elaborate costume, but it will be interesting to see if fans can pick out his character through just his voice alone. There also could certainly be many more Star Wars 8 cameos that won't be announced, which fans will have to discover when the credits roll at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. While we wait for more details on this highly-anticipated movie, in theaters December 15, take a look at the video below featuring highlights from Rian Johnson's Japanese press tour.