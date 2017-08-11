The Last Jedi is only a few months from hitting theaters and that means more and more information about the movie is creeping out. The Force Friday list of merchandise leaked earlier this week, giving fans a hint at which new action figures and vehicles fans can expect. At San Diego Comic-Con, book art showed off costumes and teased what we might be able seeing in the highly anticipated movie. Now a new kids' book has come along, and is seemingly spoiling the opening of The Last Jedi.

The news comes to us via StarWarsNewsNet where they have read the book. The new book entitled, Star Wars Look and Find, only has two pages pertaining to The Last Jedi, but they reveal the opening to the movie. SPOILER WARNING, do not read ahead if you care about such things. The first image from the book picks up right where The Force Awakens left off on Ahch-To, but this time there are a ton of Porgs shown as well as The Caretakers and other inhabitants of the island. While Luke and Rey get acquainted, it appears as if the evacuation of D'Qar take place simultaneously in The Last Jedi, and the book mentions Kylo Ren's escape from the battle, as well as hinting at something special about Luke Skywalker. The excerpt reads.

"Starkiller Base is vanquished, but Kylo Ren has escaped. Thanks to Rey and her friends, BB-8 brought Luke Skywalker's coordinates back to the Resistance. On their behalf, Rey travels to the planet Ahch-To, hoping to enlist Luke's help. While Rey persuades the last Jedi to join the Resistance, look for these rocky features..."

The excerpt explicitly states that Luke is The Last Jedi, but other than that, it's pretty much information that we had already gathered about Ahch-To. It has not been officially stated that Luke is The Last Jedi, but the book may have just spoiled it for everybody.

Next up is the space battle over D'Qar. It was revealed in The Force Awakens that The First Order knew the location of the Resistance and that they were mobilizing for an attack. The book continues this story thread.

"Meanwhile, Poe is busy doing some persuading of his own. He and BB-8 are making runs through the First Order's latest assault fleet to clear the way for the Resistance bomber squadron, headed by ace pilot Paige. BB-8 will keep the coordinates straight. You look out for these First Order ships..."

It looks as if we are going to see some epic fighting at the beginning of the movie with the new A-Wing fighters and Resistance bombers, which is taking a page from the opening moments of Revenge of the Sith. There also appears to be a new Star Destroyer design, that are black. In addition, we will be introduced to Rose's sister Paige right off the bat, who is a Resistance fighter pilot. And a pretty good one, if we're to believe this book.

Lucasfilm has done a tremendous job keeping spoilers from getting out about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but as the release date nears, the harder it will be to contain those leaks, especially when they are coming from official licensed products that tie-in to the movie. It might be best to avoid new promotional material as Mark Hamill and director Rian Johnson have warned. That advice is easier said than done... The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th, 2017, but in the meantime, check out the SPOILER pages from the book over at StarWarsNewsNet.