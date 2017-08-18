With less than four months remaining until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters, and with only one trailer released thus far, Star Wars fans are looking for any morsel of information they can get their hands on. Adam Driver recently gave fans one tiny morsel in a new interview with Sunday Today, the Sunday version of the Today Show, where he was asked if fans will be pleased by what happens to his character, Kylo Ren, in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. While he didn't offer any specific plot details, he did offer one tiny tidbit about Kylo Ren's fate. Here's what he had to say below, when asked if he thinks fans will be pleased after seeing The Last Jedi.

"God, I hope. I hope they will. I think it will be hopefully unexpected."

Unfortunately, we don't get any more Star Wars details in this interview, which was posted on the Today Show YouTube today, but given the rumors swirling around the movie, anything "unexpected" could be received quite well by the fans. While no official plot synopsis has been released, and since we don't really see much from the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, which was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration in April, we don't have much to go on. Still, there have been rumors that, much like how Star Wars: The Force Awakens mirrored certain aspects of the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope, The Last Jedi will reportedly emulate, to a certain degree, the 1980 sequel The Empire Strikes Back.

We know that the movie will start directly after the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, where Rey (Daisy Ridley) hands Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) his old lightsaber. The first trailer didn't show much, but there are shots of Daisy Ridley's Rey seen practicing her lightsaber moves on one of the jagged cliffs on the hidden planet of Ahch-To. The long-standing rumors have claimed that this is part of Rey's Jedi training, but at some point, she abandons her training to try and save Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) who have been captured by Kylo Ren as part of a trap to lure her out of hiding for another showdown. Much like Luke Skywalker himself abandoning his training with Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back.

As for Kylo Ren, there was a report last month that claimed Star Wars 8 will feature a flashback scene that will reveal more of Kylo Ren's past. This will be a similar scene to the "forceback" Rey had, when touching Luke Skywalker's lightsaber for the first time. This scene will be witnessed by Rey as she forms a deeper connection with her lightsaber. These forceback scenes will also showcase the formation of the Knights of Ren, along with Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) grooming Kylo Ren at a young age. Of course, none of these details have been confirmed as of yet, but hopefully we'll finally start getting some official details soon.

Earlier today, we reported that John Boyega confirmed a number of celebrity cameos for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including Tom Hardy, Prince William and Prince Henry. Unfortunately, we don't know who exactly they'll be playing, and we likely won't have any confirmed details until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15. Still, with the Force Friday event coming up on September 1, it's possible that new details could surface when the full lineup of merchandise is revealed. Until then, take a look at an excerpt of Adam Driver's video interview below.