Luke may believe that it's time for the Jedi to end, but that doesn't mean he can't still put his lightsaber to good use. Or at least we all hope so. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is definitely going to deliver on the promise of giving us some Luke Skywalker action for the first time in thirty years (not counting his minute of screen time at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens) which is great. But is he going to put a lightsaber to good use in Star Wars 8? Mark Hamill may have just let it slip.

The actor recently appeared at Disney's D23 Expo, along with the rest of the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, to talk a bit about the movie and to debut a new behind-the-scenes sizzle reel. Mark Hamill spoke with Fandango after the presentation and, when asked about what it felt like to pick up a lightsaber again, he gave a relatively definitive answer. Hinting that there is definitely a battle. But then he quickly catches himself. And turns the question in a fast thinking three-sixty. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's frightening...And who knows? Do I pick one up again? Or don't I?"

In the video he responds very genuinely with, 'It's frightening" before backtracking and trying to throw us off the trail a bit. But since he did backtrack, we can't say definitively that Luke does put a lightsaber to good use in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Though, this does seem to heavily imply that he will, which has to be pretty close to the top of everyone's list when it comes to stuff we really want to see in this movie. No doubt, Lucasfilm knows that as well.

In a way, we already have the answer to this question, but it doesn't answer the real question that fans have in regards to Luke handling a lightsaber in Star Wars 8. In the recently released behind-the-scenes reel, we do see Luke actually holding his old lightsaber, which was returned to him by Rey (Daisy Ridley) at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. So he at least holds one in the movie. But the real question is, does he use one? Or to be more specific, does he fight with one? We'd all love to know how much more powerful Luke Skywalker has become over the last thirty years and watching him take care of some First Order fools, like some of the Knights of Ren, for example, would be a great way to show the audience that.

The answer to this will almost definitely elude us until Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives on December 15. But come on, would director Rian Johnson really give us a whole bunch of Luke Skywalker and not have him do some good with a lightsaber? Watching him ignite a green lightsaber again could be the "Chewie, we're home" moment of this movie. For now, we wait. In the meantime, you can check out the brief interview clip with Mark Hamill from D23 for yourself below.