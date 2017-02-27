While we still don't have confirmation yet, it is widely believed that the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer won't debut until Star Wars Celebration, which takes place April 13 through 16 in Orlando, Florida this year. While we still have a few months left to wait, new details have surfaced about this highly-anticipated sequel, which sheds some light on how the First Order responds to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. There will be POTENTIAL SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

These new details come from Making Star Wars, whose sources reveal more details about the state of the galaxy, just as The Last Jedi story begins. We know the story starts directly after The Force Awakens ending, where Rey (Daisy Ridley) meets Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and returns his lightsaber on the planet of Ahch-To. According to this source, the loss of the Starkiller Base was quite pivotal for Snoke, who is described as a "maniacal zealot." Here's what the site's source had to say below.

"For Snoke, the loss of the Starkiller Base was as significant as his wins. His forces are no longer a secret to the galaxy at large. Those who used to laugh at the idea that The First Order were a threat are either dead or no longer laughing. The cold war style stand-off is publicly over after the full on assault on the Republic and the senate. The galaxy no longer views Snoke as someone that is irrelevant on the galactic stage. The galaxy knows he and his cronies are maniacal zealots and they should be feared for better or worse. The galaxy seems to mostly understand that The First Order is eventually coming to conqueror their worlds and they have to fall in line or resist. Most understand that war has returned and the perceived era of peace is over."

While there is very little that has been confirmed about the story for Star Wars 8, it certainly sounds logical that the First Order will launch a war against the Republic after the Starkiller Base went down. This source claims that the galaxy is in "complete disarray" as steps are taken to defeat the First Order. Here's what the site's mystery source had to say.

"Snoke understands that everything The First Order used to do in secret is no longer an option and a very overt war is on the horizon. Unfortunately, The Republic has completely collapsed after being attacked in Star Wars: The Force Awakens by Starkiller Base. The galaxy is in complete disarray. The galaxy understands that everyone has to pick a side now. General Organa no longer stands alone in her determination that The First Order is the greatest threat to freedom and democracy in the galaxy and the only choice they have left is to fight.

There have also been rumors that, after the untimely death of Carrie Fisher, LucasFilm is considering cutting her scenes from Star Wars 8, and from the script of Star Wars: Episode IX. The actress reportedly had two huge scenes that were to be shown in both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode IX, her reunion with Luke Skykwalker and her confrontation with her son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who killed his father, Han Solo (Harrison Ford). It isn't clear which one of these scenes is in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but they could both be in Star Wars 9 as well. Still, that report, along with these rumored plot details, have yet to be confirmed.