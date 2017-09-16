Did a Star Wars fan unwittingly unlock the secrets to this December's The Last Jedi? Probably not. But that hasn't stopped star Mark Hamill from begging fans not to read a vintage Marvel comic book that debuted on newsstands over thirty years ago. The question, though, is he joking?

Mark Hamill is well known for using his social media outlets to taunt, tease and troll various different friends, foes and fans over the past few years. And he's known for pulling some wild jokes. But he recently posted a message on his Hamill Himself Twitter, and he does it was such a straight face, many believe he might be hinting at some truth. He says this.

"I'm begging you! For your own good, do not read this spoiler-laden comic book before Friday, December 15th, 2017. You'll thank me later #Wait4VIII"

The comic book in question is part of the initial Marvel Star Wars comic run that first debut in the late 70s in conjunction with the release of the original trilogy. The stories pick up after A New Hope and would often flashback to earlier times while also showing what happened in the gap between the original 1977 release and The Empire Strikes Back. As it stands now, these comics are not considered part of the Star Wars cinematic canon.

The issue Mark Hamill is referring to is #49. It hit retailers on April 21, 1981. And the story is titled 'The Last Jedi'. The comic is infamous for introducing the first brain damaged Jedi to the standing Star Wars lore at that time. The story follows Luke, Leia along with droids R2-D2 and C-3PO as they set off to a jungle planet, answering a distress call sent out by Prince Denid of Velmor. Denid and his lover Loren, along with their friend Jedidiah (seriously) crashed on the planet years ago. The crash claimed Loren's life. Now, Denid must return to his homeland of Velmor or his brother will take control of the planet. This is very bad, because the guy's brother is an Imperial sympathizer.

Jedidiah is the brain damaged Jedi, but apparently he never finished his training. Luke disguises himself as a bounty hunter while Leia plays the role of deceased lover Loren, and the two accompany Denid back to Velmor just in time to stop Denid's brother Anod from being coronated as king. This causes a lot of problems for all involved.

A ceremony is held to commemorate the return of Denid as king. But other forces decide he should be wiped out, to keep the planet aligned with the Empire. In the battle that ensues, both Denid and Leia are injured by the angry Anod. Anod is eventually killed as others try to secure the throne in the name of the Emperor. Luke is forced into a lightsaber fight, and in the end, poor brain damaged Jedidiah sacrifices himself to keep Luke from being capture.

Soon, everyone attempting to keep Velmor in the grip of the Empire is killed or vanquished. Denid is freed and able to rule the land. In turn, he pledges his allegiance to the Rebel Alliance, thanking Luke and Leia for their help. In the end, Luke, Leia and the droids leave Denid to rule over Velmor. On the trip home, Luke takes Jedidiah's body with him, giving the fallen hero a proper Jedi space burial.

What spoilers are contained within that pertain to The Last Jedi? Perhaps Luke has suffered a major head injury in the sequel, and has been left traumatized? That sounds plausible, considering his dark crazed demeanor on Ahch-To. Or maybe he'll sacrifice himself, and get a proper Jedi burial in space. Maybe Admiral Holdo is playing the Denid character, and Leia is racing to get her back home in control of her people?

Or, perhaps it's none of the above and Mark Hamill is just having a grand old time trolling his fans and followers on social media. As The Last Jedi comic from 1981 has often been scoffed at by fans, we can't imagine that Lucasfilm okayed director Rian Johnson to pull any story elements from it. Here's a look at Mark Hamill's twitter.