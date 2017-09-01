Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a little more than three months away and a whole bunch of new toys from the movie just hit shelves. This year's Force Friday event brought us a lot of reveals from the movie and, despite director Rian Johnson's assurance that no spoilers would come from these toys, that may have been a somewhat empty promise. While we can't say for sure, it looks like one of the newly revealed action figures strongly hints at Obi-Wan Kenobi making an appearance in Star Wars 8 as a Force Ghost.

As pointed out by Business Insider, one of the new Black Series Star Wars figures released today as a Walgreens exclusive is of famed Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, the figure is partially translucent and is most definitely a Force Ghost version of the character. Since this character is being released with the new line of toys for Star Wars: The Last Jed, the question must be asked: is this hinting at Obi-Wan appearing in the movie? There are a few reasons this could be the case. Let's start with the description of the figure provided by Lucasfilm.

"Even after his untimely demise, Obi-Wan Kenobi remains a mentor to those strong with the Force. This 6-inch scale The Black Series figure features articulated movement and is based on the Force Ghost as seen in the films."

After hearing his disembodied voice in A New Hope, we saw the Force Ghost version of Obi-Wan Kenobi helping to mentor Luke Skywalker in both Empire Strokes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. But this description doesn't single Luke out. It just says that he continues to mentor "those strong with the Force." Rey would certainly seem to qualify as someone strong with the Force. So could Obi-Wan show up to help Luke Skywalker and Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Considering that this description also used the phrase "Force Ghost as seen in the films," we're included to believe so.

The box for the figure says "Force Spirit" and it doesn't specify that it is the Return of the Jedi version. We could be splitting hairs a bit, but that's part of being a Star Wars fan. That said, the art that accompanies the package is clearly that of Sir Alec Guinness as he appeared in the original trilogy, and not of an aged-up Ewan McGregor. Hmm. That actually says quite a bit too.

But there's plenty of other evidence that suggests Obi-Wan Kenobi could be appearing in the movie in some form. For one, Rey already encountered him in her Force dream in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Plus, the teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi featured Obi-Wan's voice. Could they be setting us up for an Obi-Wan return? Nobody would blame you for thinking that at this point.

There have also been rumors that Hayden Christensen could appear as a Force Ghost version of Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars 8, and there is a lot of evidence that points to Yoda showing up as well. Why not throw Obi-Wan in the mix if either or both of those Force ghosts are going to show up. There is precedence for something like this in the history of the Star Wars franchise.

We are very likely not to know for sure about this Obi-Wan Force Ghost until Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15. For now, all we can do is reasonably speculate. And there is much of that to be done with the evidence at hand. Especially considering that Disney and Lucasfilm are in the early stages of developing an Obi-Wan standalone movie, which would likely bring Ewan McGregor back to reprise the part. As for how it will be handled in The Last Jedi, if it is indeed happening? We'll have to wait for the answer to that question. Be sure to check out the new Obi-Wan Kenobi figure for yourself below.

@Walgreens Good morning! Can you share a release date for the Walgrees exclusive Star Wars Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi figure? Thx! pic.twitter.com/UyeHhDgwgD — Ryan James (@AgentWaWa) September 1, 2017