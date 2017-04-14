Director Rian Johnson and LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy took over the Star Wars Celebration stage this morning for the long-awaited Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel, after the filmmaker surprised fans waiting in line overnight. Since The Last Jedi trailer didn't debut during yesterday's 40th Anniversary panel, most expected the trailer to debut here, which turned out to be true. But fans were also given another surprise. The director unveiled the first teaser poster, which is quite a sight to behold. And teases what may end up being an epic showdown.

Rian Johnson and Kathleen Kennedy were the only confirmed panelists for today's event, but, of course, there were a bunch of surprise guests, including Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey) and franchise newcomer Kelly Marie Tran, who confirmed months of rumors by revealing she is playing a character named Rose, who is a maintenance worker with the Resistance who goes on an adventure with Finn. Towards the end of the panel, Rian Johnson unveiled this epic poster, which debuted shortly thereafter on the franchise's Twitter, which offers more than a few clues for fans who want to know what the title means.

The poster shows Daisy Ridley's Rey wielding a lightsaber, which, along with some of the footage from the trailer, seemingly confirms rumors that Rey will start her Jedi training with Luke Skywalker in this movie. What's interesting is that, her lightsaber beam reaches upwards and serves as a division between Luke Skywalker himself, and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Unfortunately, the studio still hasn't provided an official plot rundown, but it seems clear from this poster that there may be an epic showdown between Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren, although we still don't know who in fact will become The Last Jedi.

The trailer which also debuted at Celebration featured our first glimpse at Luke Skywalker, albeit from afar, ending on quite the cryptic note, with the Jedi master stating that, "it's time for the Jedi to end." Naturally, this statement creates more questions than answers, intensifying fans' quest for the truth behind the title. Fittingly enough, The Last Jedi panel was hosted by actor Josh Gad, who, as we saw a few months ago, posted a number of hilarious videos where he pestered Daisy Ridley for Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers, while both actors were shooting the remake of Murder on the Orient Express.

Last month, weeks before this trailer debut, there had been rumors that Mark Hamill's first words as Luke Skywalker were, "Who are you?," with most fans surmising that Luke was talking to Rey. Other reports claimed that Luke might not even be talking to Rey while uttering these words, and we don't see the actor saying these words in the trailer. It remains unclear if there will be any other details about Star Wars: The Last Jedi unveiled as Star Wars Celebration continues, but while we wait for more, take a look at the new poster below.