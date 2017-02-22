Back in September, reports surfaced that LucasFilm may be undergoing secret reshoots on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which came just a few months after production had wrapped. While those reports were never confirmed, it's common practice for any big-budget movie to undergo reshoots, with additional photography often worked into the schedule. Today, we have word that reshoots may actually be happening next month. LucasFilm is reportedly casting for extras in Scotland and Ireland.

Project Casting reports that LucasFilm is searching for extras for shoots starting next month in Edinburgh, Scotland and unspecified parts of Ireland. The casting call is seeking "ordinary people" for these extra roles, with male or female actors between 16 and a half to 90 years of age. No specific details were given about the scenes that were being filmed, but this report states that filming will begin in March and "continue into the following months."

This casting call doesn't indicate which main cast members will be present during these reshoots, but there have already been rumors that the scenes featuring late actress Carrie Fisher may be cut from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. That report from January revealed that Leia has two very important scenes in both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars Episode IX, which Colin Trevorrow is writing and directing, with Leia reuniting with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia confronting her son Kylo Ren, who killed his father Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in The Force Awakens. That report didn't indicate if either of those scenes take place in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it's possible that they both take place in Star Wars IX.

It's possible that these reshoots could be replacing scenes that previously featured Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa, but that hasn't been confirmed. LucasFilm did issue a rare statement last month, though, denying rumors that the studio was contemplating using a digital recreation of the actress in Star Wars: Episode IX. With that being said, it's possible that her major scenes in both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars 9 are being either cut or reworked. It was rumored that the Luke and Leia reunion was set to happen at the very end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but that hasn't been confirmed either. Though, Oscar Isaac did share a photo of Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill on set together, indicating that they had shot at least one scene with each other for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

We reported earlier this month that the first Star Wars 8 trailer won't premiere until Star Wars Celebration, which takes place between April 13-16 in Orlando, Florida. Even that report hasn't been confirmed yet, with other rumors claiming the trailer would drop sometime in the first quarter of this year, with some speculating it could be attached to Beauty and the Beast. While we'll unlikely get much confirmation on the reshoots, hopefully we'll find out more about Star Wars: The Last Jedi soon, as we continue the countdown towards the December 15, 2017 release date.