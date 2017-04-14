It's finally here everyone! The very first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has arrived and we now have some idea what to expect from the next entry in the Skywalker saga. The trailer raises a lot more questions than it answers, but they are fascinating questions. If you want to really dissect this thing, we are here to help, because we have a ton of images from the first trailer for you to check out.

This first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi capped off the panel that was held for the movie at Star Wars Celebration. Director Rian Johnson, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and most of the core cast members from the movie, including Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley, were on hand to introduce the trailer to fans in the room, and all of those watching the live stream at home. The crowd erupted, as anyone might expect. So much so that they decided to show the trailer twice. But since Lucasfilm uploaded the trailer online immediately, we can watch it as many times as we want.

The trailer itself played up the mysticism quite a bit and didn't reveal much. We do see Rey doing some Jedi training and yes, Luke finally speaks. However, it is his last line in the trailer that many of us will surely be dissecting until we see the movie in December. What did he mean by saying, "It's time for the Jedi to end?" We also saw a tiny bit of Leia Organa, Finn seemingly still recovering from the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a whole bunch of space battles and, oh yes, a crushed Darth Vader helmet. A lot of mystery. A lot of intriguing imagery. It also looked gorgeous from start to finish. So, even if this movie is disappointing somehow, it will probably be the most beautiful disappointment any Star Wars fans ever experience.

During the panel, Rian Johnson also revealed a brand new teaser poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is stunning. The poster features Rey at the bottom looking like a true Jedi, with Luke and Kylo Ren facing off at the top. We did get to see a brief shot of Kylo Ren in the trailer as well, but he, unfortunately, didn't get the chance to speak. Though, you can get a better look at him in the pictures below. Even if we didn't get to find out who Rey's parents are or who Benicio Del Toro is playing, this trailer gave us a lot to chew on.

The cast for Star Wars Episode VIII includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15. Be sure to check out all of the amazing stills from the very first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi for yourself below.