Fans will get their first chance to take home products inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi over the Force Friday II weekend, with Disney and LucasFilm unveiling new photos from these products today The new line is Star Wars' most innovative yet, infusing technology to allow fans to experience the franchise in whole new ways. Earlier today, we showed you the R2-D2 and BB-9E App-Enabled Droids by Sphero, which can be controlled with a smart device, but there are many more technology-led products that will be available starting tomorrow.

The first item is the Force Link Starter Set + Figures, Vehicles & Playset by Hasbro. Hasbro's new Force Link technology combines wearable tech with the beloved characters and vehicles from the Star Wars saga to deliver a play experience that brings Star Wars stories to life like never before. The Force Link technology unlocks an extensive collection of sounds, phrases and lights with over 30 compatible figures, vehicles, and playsets at launch. There will also be a BB-8 2-in-1 Mega playset, where fans can activate amazing Force Link sounds, phrases, and lights, including Force Link wearable technology! BB-8 easily opens to reveal a multi-level playset including 3 Force Link activation areas with lights and sounds, as well as 6 areas of play and awesome play features including trap doors, firing projectiles, and more! The BB-8 2-in-1 Mega playset also includes two 3.75-inch scale Force Link-activated figure, Supreme Leader Snoke and Elite Praetorian Guard (with Single Blade), so kids can immediately imagine recreating their own Star Wars action! The Starter Kit will be priced at $24.99 but no pricing details were given for the BB-8 2-in-1 Mega Playset.

For the Star Wars fan who also dabbles as an inventor, the Droid Inventor Kit by littleBits will surely be right up their alley. Kids can create their own droid and bring it to life using littleBits electronic Bits and a smart device. With the droid Inventor app, they'll give their droid new abilities and take it on 16+ missions. Then they'll level-up their inventor skills, reconfiguring parts to design any droid they can dream up. The kit comes with everything kids need to create and customize a droid straight out of the box. Initial configuration is easy with step-by-step video instructions to create their droid, then control it in Drive mode, Self Navigation Mode, Force Mode, and more. After mastering these skills, kids continue on to challenges that spark creativity and get them inventing brand-new droids. This kit will be priced at $99.95.

Star Wars Jedi Challenges is a new augmented reality Star Wars product that allows fans to experience Star Wars in ways never before possible. Jedi Challenges features a smartphone-powered Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Lightsaber Controller, and hours of Star Wars gameplay. With this product, players train to perfect their lightsaber skills by taking on some of the most menacing villains the dark side has to offer, command armies in combat missions to defeat the Empire, and outwit their opponents in Holochess, all in augmented reality. Jedi Challenges is compatible with both Android phones and iPhones, will be available this holiday season and is available for pre-order now for $199.99 at Best Buy and Lenovo online.

This year, Propel revolutionizes its Collector's edition Star Wars Drones with its new Flight Training app. Players will learn how to fly a drone virtually in the Star Wars universe via Bluetooth. As beginner pilots use Propel's Flight Training app, they will begin their journey in flight simulator mode: this experience uses 34 training missions to teach beginner pilots to fly like pros. An additional feature of the app is its Live Battle mode, where pilots are able to connect and battle with other Star Wars drone pilots in multiplayer battles, inspired by missions and battles from the Star Wars movies. These Star Wars drones will be priced at $179.

For more photos of this immense Star Wars: The Last Jedi product line, visit StarWars.com, which includes new products from Spencer's, Campbell's Soup, Nordstrom's, Fifth Sun, Disney Parks, GAP, Hallmark, Itty Bitty Plush, Hasbro, Her Universe, Jay Franco, LEGO, Northwest, Pendleton, Petco, Pottery Barn, Sales One, Sphero and Spin Master. There will certainly be even more products unveiled throughout the weekend, as Force Friday II gets under way. Until then, you can take a look at some of the best toys below, along with the new Sphero ad and video of BB-9E in action.