Finally! The first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has arrived. Fans have been waiting a long time for this. With the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story having come and gone, fans of the franchise are now looking ahead to the future. The nearest thing in this galaxy far, far away is Star Wars: Episode VIII. With the release date closer than ever, Disney and Lucasfilm have finally done us all a favor, releasing this very first look at all the Star Wars 8 action.

It took Disney long enough to release this first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is something we all knew was coming. We just didn't know when. Now's here and it's time to get VERY excited. Prior to this, we had very little to go on in terms of what to expect from the next instalment of the Star Wars saga, and everyone was getting a little antsy. Not only that, but outside of knowing what characters were going to be in it, almost nothing had been revealed about the movie in terms of story, plot or really anything, outside of some vague comparisons made by cast members in interviews. However, the hype train for this movie has officially left the station. We have a title. We have a poster. Now we have a teaser.

Disney purchased all of Lucasfilm back in 2012 for more than $4 billion, primarily so that they could make a ton of new Star Wars movies over the next who knows how many years. In the four years since the studio made the purchase, we have still only seen two new movies. First, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and now Star Wars: Rogue One, which was the first ever Star Wars movie to take place out of the main Skywalker saga. While that was welcomed by most fans, they are also eager to see what is going on with Rey, Finn, Kylo and probably most importantly, Luke, since he's only had about a minute of screen time in roughly four years. That is definitely going to change in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

J.J. Abrams had the nearly impossible, and some would say unenviable, task of reintroducing the Star Wars franchise to the masses with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. There have been some criticisms levied at the movie but for the most part, he truly accomplished that goal in a big, big way. Not only had it been 10 years since a Star Wars movie had been released (not counting the Clone Wars animated feature) but the prequels left a bad taste in the mouth of many fans. It is safe to say many fans have been able to move past that. Despite his admirable job, J.J. Abrams did not come back to direct Star Wars: Episode VIII. Instead, that honor/burden fell to Looper director Rian Johnson and this is our first look at what he was able to do with the next installment of the franchise.

We still have about eight months to wait until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters and we will surely be learning a lot more over the coming months, especially with Star Wars Celebration going on and D23 coming up soon. The movie stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. For now, you can check out the first trailer for Star Wars:The Last Jedi for yourself below. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is scheduled to hit theaters on December 15.