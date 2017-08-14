With almost four months left until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters, fans have been trying to find out anything they can about this highly-anticipated adventure, but don't expect much more to be revealed between now and then. We already have seen one Star Wars 8 trailer, revealed exactly four months earlier at Star Wars Celebration, but today we have some hilarious fake plot spoilers, courtesy of new star Laura Dern, who plays Amilyn Holdo, an important Resistance officer in the new sequel. Since she can't reveal any official details, she decided to have some fun and reveal some fake spoilers that will most definitely not be in the movie, including Luke Skywalker's first words to Rey.

"It opens on Rey holding out Luke's old lightsaber out to him. After a long pause, Luke goes, 'Nah, I'm good.'"

While the first thing Luke Skywalker says to Rey is most certainly not, "Nah I'm good," it has been confirmed that the movie starts directly after the final scene of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with Luke and Rey on the hidden planet of Ahch-To. Laura Dern made these fake spoiler revelations on the latest episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, where she added that the opening crawl at the beginning of the movie, is made up entirely of emojis, which, if true, would certainly enrage Star Wars fans around the world. Another fake spoiler she revealed is that all of the X-Wing ships will be changed to NC-17-Wing ships, while dropping another fake surprise about the lineage of Kylo Ren. Here's what she had to say below.

"You find out that not only is Kylo Ren the son of Han Solo, he's also the cousin of Ren from Ren & Stimpy."

Laura Dern also reveals that Mario Batali makes a cameo in the movie, hosting a morning cooking show for Wookies called The Chewbacca, a reference to his ABC show called just The Chew. While none of these details are true, obviously, they are quite humorous, although with fans waiting with bated breath for any morsel of information regarding this long-awaited Star Wars movie, it may just make fans more hungry for any sort of true details, or new footage. LucasFilm hasn't revealed when the new trailer will be revealed but hopefully that announcement will come sooner rather than later.

A report surfaced last week that claims a new Star Wars kids book spoils the opening scenes for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, while also explicitly revealing that Luke Skywalker is in fact "The Last Jedi." Still, it has been confirmed that there will be a level of "training" involved with Luke and Rey, although it remains to be seen how close this will follow the Jedi training Luke Skywalker himself underwent with Yoda in the 1980 sequel Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Many have taken issue with The Force Awakens, since there are plot elements that are quite similar to A New Hope, and several rumors have claimed there are similarities between Empire Strikes Back and The Last Jedi.

There isn't much known about Laura Dern's character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi other than that she's an important Resistance officer, although it isn't clear if this character has any connections to the characters from The Force Awakens. As we continue the countdown towards The Last Jedi, it remains to be seen when more details and/or footage will be released to the public, but that day certainly can't come soon enough, for most fans.