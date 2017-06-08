As we inch closer and closer to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans want more and more from this movie. Earlier this week, new illustrations teased what the Snoke elite guards may look like. The illustration was based on a description of the praetorian guards' costume, but today we have leaked artwork that gives us our first true glimpse at the guard's costume. We also have a glimpse at a First Order Storm Trooper Officer's costume, which is quite different than an ordinary Stormtrooper's armor, and a look at one of the First Order's massive vehicles known as the AT-M6.

These images debuted on the Templo Jedi Aztlan Facebook page earlier today, which are promotional images for Star Wars 8 merchandise, which hasn't been officially released yet. Star Wars News Net has confirmed with its own sources that the artwork is authentic, although it isn't clear when this merchandise will be announced. The first image features the elite praetorian guards, with the all-red costume matching the description from the previous report this week. The praetorian guard's weapon is also a match from the previous artwork. Last week's report also claimed that these guards will actually get to see some action in the movie, but, like all other Star Wars rumors, that has yet to be confirmed.

The second image features a glimpse at the First Order Stormtrooper Officer, whose costume is slightly different than your ordinary Stormtrooper. The First Order Stormtrooper Officer is wearing crimson red pauldrons on its shoulders, with this character also wielding an axe weapon. It's possible that this weapon may be able to block lightsabers, like the now-infamous baton weapon wielded by the Stormtrooper known as TR8R. That hasn't been confirmed, but it certainly does look like a unique weapon, which may be restricted for only First Order Officer Stromtroopers to use. The last two images feature different glimpses at a vehicle that will be a force to be reckoned with, the AT-M6.

The AT-M6 is a different variation on the iconic AT-AT from the original Star Wars trilogy. It was reported in March that this new AT-AT would somewhat resemble a gorilla in design. But the finished look isn't that drastic. This AT-M6 is much more closer in design to the original AT-AT than the AT-ACT, which was introduced in Rogue One. There are some noticeable changes. For one, there are twin cannons mounted just above the head of the AT-M6, with the front feet facing backwards. It's possible that this design element was put in place to prevent any future crashes due to a tow cable tripping up this massive transport.

Still, while this artwork has been confirmed by outside sources as being authentic, it still hasn't been confirmed by LucasFilm or Disney, and even if that is the case, these designs may not match what we see from these guards and Stormtroopers when the movie comes out on December 15. Still, the designs are certainly intriguing, and since the elite praetorian guard designs match up with our earlier report, it seems likely that this design is what we'll see in the movie. Take a look at the leaked artwork designs for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as we get closer and closer to the December 15 release date.