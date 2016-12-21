At the very end of last year's epic blockbuster Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans finally got to see Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) for the first time in 32 years, as he met the force-strong Rey (Daisy Ridley) on the hidden planet of Ahch-To. We know that Star Wars 8 will pick up directly after this meeting, but that's about all we officially know about the story thus far. While many have assumed that Luke Skywalker had spent all those years on Ahch-To alone, it seems that may not have been the case, according to the latest rumor.

A new report from Making Star Wars reveals that Luke Skywalker was actually sharing the planet of Ahch-To with a number of alien creatures, who reportedly resemble the puffin birds that actually inhabit Skellig Michael Island, where the Ahch-To scenes were shot. While the official name for these creatures have not been revealed yet, this report claims that they have "razor-sharp teeth," and are described as "a bird meets a Gremlin." Another unnamed source described it as the Star Wars version of a Furby.

These creatures are only said to stand about 15 inches tall, and they were apparently a big hit on the set. The site's source claims that those who saw the tiny puppets on the set were "overjoyed by their presence in the film. There is another rumor that the one creature who actually has screen time with Mark Hamill considers itself the "protector of the island(s) on Ahch-To," which leads into another interesting rumor involving Rey. While it may not be connected to this "protector" creature, it seems Rey may have to prove herself worthy to be on Ahch-To.

The site's source claims that, while Luke Skywalker has permission to be on Ahch-To, Rey does not. This report reveals that there is a sequence where Daisy Ridley is seen fighting a large sea monster, with the actress reportedly seen wearing a black cloak over her costume in this scene, and while it has not been confirmed, there is speculation that, if Rey defeats this sea monster, it will grant her permission to be on Ahch-To with Luke Skywalker. It's possible that this scene with the sea monster is unrelated to her stay on Ahch-To, but we likely won't get any confirmation until the movie hits theaters just under one year from now. No details were given about what the sea monster looks like either.

Earlier this week, we reported that Star Wars 8 director Rian Johnson recorded audio from a packed movie theater crowd in Austin, Texas, which the filmmaker said will be used in some capacity in the movie. We also recently heard a rumor that the first trailer for Star Wars: Episode VIII won't debut until Spring 2017, with some speculating it could debut in front of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, while others believe it will debut during Star Wars Celebration, which kicks off April 15, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Hopefully we'll get confirmation on these details soon, as we continue the countdown towards Star Wars: Episode VIII's release next December.