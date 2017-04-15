'It's time for the Jedi to end.' That one line has sent Star Wars fans into a speculation frenzy. Those seven little words bring the The Last Jedi trailer to a close. And they offer a tantalizing hint at what's to come this December. But many are wondering if Luke Skywalker has been pulled to the dark side. Or if he's seen one too many of his former friends and pupils, and his own father, get seduced by the Sith, causing him to wipe out the ancient religion for good. Making his presence well known at Star Wars Celebration this week, Mark Hamill commented on this line. And as he tells it, the poster released yesterday gives us all a good hint that Luke could be pulled in either direction. Asked if Luke does go to the Dark Side, Hamill says this.

"It's possible, anything's possible".

Speaking with ABC News, Hamill was asked to extrapolate on that answer. Always one to toy with, and ruthlessly play with fans emotions, the actor, who has been with the franchise for the past 40 years, did admit that he wasn't exactly sure about director Rian Johnson's intentions with Luke, and claims that he never saw any of it coming. He explains this about what was revealed in the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

"There's a difference between teaser and a trailer. A teaser is supposed to show you dynamic images that heighten your awareness and make you want to see the trailer, but avoid all story points if at all possible. [But] I think that's the only story point that's in the teaser, which is Luke saying it's time for the Jedi to end... It was as shocking to me to read what Rian [Johnson] had written as I'm sure it will be for the audience."

The question of whether or not Luke turns to the dark side won't be answered until this December. But there will be a lot more speculation and rumors popping up over the next few months. It's possible that if it happens, the turn won't be complete until Star Wars 9. Though it must be pointed out that most fans believe it is Rey who turns to the Dark Side, something that is hinted at on the first poster, also released yesterday.

On that poster, Rey is seen thrusting her lightsaber into the sky in an homage to the original A New Hope Poster released in 1977. The lightsaber begins as blue, but turns red. This has many speculating that Rey is the one who turns to the Sith. It has already been confirmed that Rey is quite disappointed in Luke as a Jedi teacher, and not at all the man she thought he'd be. While all of the Last Jedi fun happened on Friday, expect to see even more surprises come from Star Wars Celebration as the weekend continues.