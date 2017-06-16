Back in April, during an interview at Star Wars Celebration, actor Mark Hamill made some controversial comments about director Rian Johnson, revealing that he "fundamentally disagreed" with everything the director decided about his iconic Luke Skywalker character. Many interpreted the actor's comments as criticism leveled against the director, in regards to his vision for the character. As it turns out, that couldn't be farther from the truth, with Mark Hamill recently clarifying those comments in a new interview. Here's what he had to say about his Star Wars: The Last Jedi director below.

"Rian Johnson is an amazing filmmaker, and if you look at Brick or Brothers Bloom or Looper, each film is different from the last one and they're so inventive. I think people will be pleased and surprised, I know I was. I got in trouble, because I was quoted as saying to Rian that I fundamentally disagree with everything you decided about Luke, and it was inartfully phrased. What I was, was surprised at how he saw Luke. And it took me a while to get around to his way of thinking, but once I was there it was a thrilling experience. I hope it will be for the audience too."

Unfortunately, Mark Hamill wouldn't clarify what was so different about how Rian Johnson "saw" the iconic character of Luke Skywalker, but it seems he'll be much different than fans may expect. Of course, we only saw Luke Skywalker for a few fleeting moments at the very end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, where Rey tracked down Luke Skywalker on the hidden planet of Ahch-To, where she returned his old lightsaber as the film came to an end. It has been confirmed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will pick up exactly where The Force Awakens left off, and there have been rumors that Rey will start her Jedi training on Ahch-To with Luke, which has been hinted at in some footage in the trailer.

Earlier this week, new details surfaced about some of the Star Wars LEGO sets that will be available for fans to purchase on Force Friday, one of which teased that there may be an epic battle between Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren. While this hasn't been confirmed, one of the sets dubbed Kylo Ren's TIE Fighter comes with minifigures of both Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren, and while they likely wouldn't be seen together under any normal circumstances, fans have started speculating that they may square off in an epic Jedi duel. Still, that has yet to be confirmed and even with the first trailer arriving in April, we haven't seen much of Luke, whose face was obscured throughout the trailer, although we did hear him speak several times.

Many fans are still trying to unpack his final line of dialogue from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, where Luke states that it's time for the Jedi to end. His comments are puzzling, since he seems to be training Rey to become a Jedi herself in the footage, yet he wants the Jedi to end. Fans are also trying to discern who The Last Jedi is, with many believing that it's Luke Skywalker, which may indicate that Rey will never finish her training. There has been speculation that Rey abandons Luke Skywalker in the middle of her training to help her friends Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), who have reportedly both been captured by Kylo Ren, with this scene said to mirror Luke Skywalker abandoning his own training with Yoda to save Han and Leia in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. It hasn't been confirmed when the next trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive, but hopefully it will contain more story details.