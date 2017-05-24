Every Star Wars movie introduces a new planet or city somewhere far away, in this unique galaxy that is unlike any other. And Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be no different. In the latest chapter of the Skywalker family saga, fans will travel to the glittering casino city of Canto Bight. And oh, the sights we'll all see there.

Canto Bight was first revealed a few months back at Star Wars Celebration, but fans got their first real look when set photos leaked last year. Now, Vanity Fair and photographer Annie Leibovitz have teamed up with Disney and Lucasfilm for a new preview on Star Wars 8. And with it comes the first look at all the wonderful and somewhat freighting aliens and assorted creatures, some of whom are even recognizable from The Force Awakens.

In 2015's Star Wars 7, Han Solo and Chewbacca traveled with newcomers Rey and Finn to Maz Kanata's castle, which was a lot like the cantina from A New Hope. There's a similar vibe to the city of Canto Bight, but it has a distinctly different look and feel from anything we've seen before.

Finn will be teaming up with newcomer Rose this time out, played by Kelly Marie Tran. She is a maintenance worker for the Resistance and together they will go on an undercover mission that requires them to visit the shimmering city of Canto Bight. The place is referred to as the Monte Carlo of the Star Wars universe. And the scenes set there between Rose and Finn have a very James Bond-like feel to them. They are also reminiscent of the classic caper movie To Catch a Thief. Says director Rian Johnson.

"It was an interesting challenge, portraying luxury and wealth in this universe. I was thinking, O.K., let's go ultra-glamour. Let's create a playground, basically, for rich assholes."

Canto Bight is said to be the complete opposite to the Star Wars universe's sometimes sandy desolation and gritty blight. The Last Jedi is being described as a very dark movie in the series, so this bright city brings some humor to the proceedings. Johnson further explains.

"I didn't want this to be a dirge, a heavy-osity movie. So one thing I've tried really hard to do is keep the humor in there, to maintain the feeling, amid all the heavy operatic moments, that you're on a fun ride."

Recent rumors suggest that Finn and Rose are on a mission to find a Slicer stationed on Canto Bight. A Slicer is the Star Wars version of a hacker. This slicer is being played by Justin Theroux of Your Highness and The Leftovers fame. He is needed to bust Benicio Del Toro's character out of space jail, though further details are not available. The new Vanity Fair preview offers a first look at Del Toro, who's character will go unnamed in the movie. Though, he goes by the initials DJ on set. Once fans see him in action, they'll know what those initials stand for. Right now, it's anyone's guess. Take a look at all the cool creatures found in Canto Bight here.