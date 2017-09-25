Mark Hamill has recently revealed that Lucasfilm wants Star Wars 8 to show Luke Skywalker in a way that has never been seen before. We're less than 90 days out from The Last Jedi hitting theaters and more news is started to come in as the release date nears. While the cast and Lucasfilm have done a remarkable job of keeping specifics under wraps, there are still little things that inevitably trickle out, much like the plot that leaked on Force Friday with the release of the Topps Trading Cards.

Mark Hamill sat down with a Russian website Mirf.ru, which has been translated thanks to Reddit user Robitical712. The new interview sheds some light on what Hamill and Lucasfilm wanted to do with Luke this time around. The actor mentioned that over the years his son started reading up on the history of Luke Skywalker through the various books and comics released throughout the years. After his son shared some stories, Hamill unconsciously brought some of those ideas with him to the production of The Last Jedi.

When production started for The Last Jedi, Mark Hamill started sharing his ideas about where the Luke character could go, but director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm kept telling him that those ideas already existed in one way or another in the books and comics and that they were looking to take Luke in a fresh direction. Hamill had this to say.

"And then, when I offered some ideas, I was often told that it was already in a book or a comic book. And the studio wanted to show Luke the way he had never been seen before."

Mark Hamill has just shared that the Luke Skywalker that we're going to see in The Last Jedi won't be something that has been seen before, which is exciting news. Hamill had the idea of an evil twin, which had already been told in a book, so that's something that we definitely won't be seeing, which is also good news.

In addition, Mark Hamill also hinted that we will learn what happened to Luke between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Hamill explains.

"From The Force Awakens you know what fate befell the Jedi Academy, where Luke was preparing a new generation of Knights, and that his nephew turned to the Dark Side of the Force and murdered other disciples. I guess Luke was dumbfounded and broken, which forced him to go into exile. Of course, this is only a small fraction of what happened to him in the years between Return of the Jedi and Episode VIII, and I cannot tell anything more about those times. But I think you will learn the details from the upcoming episode."

Though Hamill isn't able to go into more details, it's nice to hear from the actor's mouth about some of the details that have led to Luke's "grim perspective" in The Last Jedi. While we still don't know just how dark Luke's story will go, we do know it will be something that Star Wars fans have never seen or read before.

The gap of time between The Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens will be acknowledged in The Last Jedi, but just how far will the movie delve into the last 30 years of Luke Skywalker's life? It's obviously too soon to tell at this time, but at least we know that we're going to see something brand new, which should ease the minds of many Star Wars fans who are worried that the upcoming movie will be a carbon copy of The Empire Strikes Back. The Last Jedi opens on December 15th, 2017.