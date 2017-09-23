Captain Phasma survived her fall down the garbage chute thanks to evil ball droid BB-E9, and General Hux managed to escape the Starkiller Base explosion at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, safely bringing Kylo Ren back to Snoke on his Mega-Star Destroyer. Now we have a look at both characters as they return in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And these guys are ready to bash some Resistance fighter brains in.

While we still don't have a second trailer to pour over and scrutinize, Lucasfilm and Disney did provide quite a few high-res images from the upcoming Skywalker saga sequel. Most of these photos were first released as part of Entertainment Weekly's Force Friday coverage this past September. But there are a few new surprises to be found here, including a new look at Hux, Phasma and Chewbacca.

There are some great behind-the-scenes photos of director Rian Johnson hard at work that we've never seen. They may look somewhat familiar, as a lot of these were seen in the Star Wars Celebration presentation that happened this past July. But just because we have a ton of new photos doesn't mean that a trailer is any closer to dropping.

Mark Hamill teased that the next trailer, rumored only to be a minute in length, will arrive on October 9 during that night's NFL game. He later deleted his tweet, so no one is quite sure what that means. Lucasfilm hasn't announced anything official at this time. For now, we'll just have to pour over these latest images and see if we can glean anything new from them.

One of the newer images has Luke Skywalker reaching out to take the lightsaber from Rey as she meets him for the first time on Ahch-To. You'll note the green tape on Mark Hamill's hand. That's so they can digitally replace it later with Luke's signature robotic hand, which he obtained in the final moments of Empire Strikes Back. We also see Rey training with her staff on the planet of Ahch-To. Daisy Ridley has said this about her character's return in Star Wars 8.

"We go deeper into Rey's story. Rey has a certain expectation as to what she might be getting from Luke and what that may entail. And, as a lot of people know, it's difficult when you meet your hero may because it may not be who you expect."

One of the never-before-scene photos has director Rian Johnson in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon with Chewbacca, as they go over what is surely an important scene. Those with an eagle eye might want to note all the stains and the big rip in Han Solo's former chair. Chewy probably won't spiff that up, letting the memory of his old pal linger. Admiral Ackbar is also seen in one of the new set photos holding up a slate that marks day 34 on set.

Among the other photos, we get to see Finn, Poe, their new friend Rose Tico along with one of the Casinos on new planet Canto Bight. You can check out all the latest images here courtesy of Business Insider.