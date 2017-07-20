Star Wars is sitting out San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. They pretty much showed everything they wanted to show at Disney's D23 Expo last week. That included an amazing behind-the-scenes sizzle reel from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. You may recall that, in the reel, we finally got a glimpse at the rumored feathered creatures that are going to be hanging out with Luke Skywalker. Now Lucasfilm has revealed some brand new details on the adorable little aliens. For one, they are called Porgs. Or Porg, when speaking about them singularly.

Lucasfilm Story Group's Pablo Hidalgo was interviewed by StarWars.com about the Porgs and how they are going to be featured in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It turns out, the cute little space penguins were director Rian Johnson's idea. Here is how Hidalgo describes the Porgs.

"Porgs are native to Ahch-To, and can be found dwelling along the cliffs of the island where Luke and Rey are. In many ways, they're the Star Wars version of puffins. They build nests. They can fly. Their babies are called porglets. Given how rarely their island has visitors, their curiosity outweighs any skittishness they may have."

If you didn't love them already, it will be hard not to after reading that. There were sketches of the Porgs that surfaced online featuring R2D2 in what should be a fan favorite moment. Though they were pretty crude, but this new article contains some actual concept art and a high-resolution version of the puppet Porg that was seen in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi sizzle reel. These little guys are already putting the Ewoks to shame. Pablo Hidalgo also talked a bit about the larger animal kingdom that exists in the Star Wars galaxy, which is something that hasn't been fully explored.

"Ever since that roadside scavenger let out that belch outside Jabba's palace in Return of the Jedi, the idea that there's an entire animal kingdom living amid the drama and adventure of the Star Wars saga is a compelling one. Besides, porgs are cute. You fall into those deep, soulful eyes. I think a lot of people are going to want a porg as a pet."

He's probably right about people wanting Porgs as pets. Rian Johnson may have had honest intentions about including these creatures in Star Wars 8, but Lucasfilm is probably going to sell a whole lot of Porg merch. In case you were wondering, the creatures are going to be both seen as practical and CGI effects in the movie, depending on the needs of the particular scene.

"The porgs are realized through a variety of effects, depending on what's needed. Sometimes they're puppets, with the puppeteers digitally removed from the shot. Other times, they're entirely CG."

According to Pablo Hidalgo, Rian Johnson also came up with the name Porg, but he doesn't know where the name came from. Without giving us any more plot details, which are being kept secret, this is a fun little bit of Star Wars: The Last Jedi goodness for fans to chew on until the movie arrives on December 15, 2017. You can check out the new photos of the Porgs for yourself below.