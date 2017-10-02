Luke Skywalker may be heading down a dark path in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but that dark path will not include munching on those tasty little Porgs. Mark Hamill took to Twitter to say that Luke hasn't been a meat eater since around the time of A New Hope, dispelling the rumors that Luke has been feasting on the adorable little Porgs, but Star Wars promotional material has laid out some not so subtle clues that other characters might like to eat the little bird-like creatures. The news may come as a shock for some, but it may also be great news for fans that were expecting the little bastards to be the new Ewoks or even worse: the new Jar Jar Binks. Mark Hamill clarifies:

Please be advised: #Porgs are not on any #AhchToMenu-Luke hasn't been a meat-eater since Aunt Beru made that nice #WompRatBrisket back home.

New promo material for The Last Jedi has gone on to shed some much-needed light on to the Porgs. In a new children's coloring book, the Caretakers of Ahch-To can be seen clearly trying to lure the Porgs into a trap, like hunting them. The Caretakers are more than likely munching on Porg sandwiches, but if Luke isn't partaking in the sweet meat of the Porg? Who else in the Star Wars universe might be eating them?

Over the summer, fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes featurette on The Last Jedi at the Disney D23 Expo and many have watched the teaser dozens of times to analyze every single frame. One eagle-eyed Star Wars fanatic noticed something very interesting in a still shot of Chewbacca in which the Wookie has a feather protruding from his mouth. In addition, a section of the recently published book Star Wars Made Easy, part of Lucasfilm's Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi line, titled "Luke's Island Highlights," photos of a kind-looking Caretaker and some inquisitive Porgs stare out at you. The Porg description reads: "Small, bird-like Porgs are the island's most adorable inhabitants. Cute? Definitely. Tasty? Maybe..."

Chewie munching on the Porgs could be due to the loss of his best friend, Han Solo. The Wookie could very well be stress eating to dull the pain from watching Han get murdered by his own son, which was traumatic for everybody. If the Porgs are as Force sensitive as it's been reported, maybe Chewbacca will gain some awesome Jedi tricks from keeping a steady diet of the adorable Porgs. Let's just hope that Chewie is really eating them and not spitting them out in some gag joke.

This could lead to dark connotations surrounding the Chewie and the Porgs book, which features a very happy Chewbacca walking with a delightful grin on his face while holding a fishing rod as a dozen or so Porgs follow him, possibly to their slaughter. Whatever the case may be, Luke Skywalker will not be eating any Porgs in The Last Jedi as it was confirmed by Mark Hamill's Twitter page. Director Rian Johnson could be luring us all into a Porg Holocaust, which isn't such a bad thing at all.

Are Porgs really food?

