'Do it! Do it!' Are the Porgs yelling at Rey to learn her Jedi skills faster, or taunting Chewbacca to eat them in a hilarious scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Perhaps they are channeling Shia LaBeouf from his infamous viral informercial. However you want to slice it at this stage in the game, it's confirmed that the Porgs have some form of communication that sounds an awful lot like the English language. Their freak calls also sound very stressed, and could give you the sweats or night terrors.

We now know what the cute little aquatic bird creatures in Star Wars 8 sound like thanks to some toys found lingering in the wild before their proper introduction to store shelves this September as part of Force Friday. If you didn't think the Porg was just another coy marketing scheme by Disney and Lucasfilm, you might be proven right here.

Because we're getting Porg toys. A lot of them. The porgs will accompany new action figures of Chewbacca (who hasn't really needed a new figure since 1978, as he looks exactly the same for the most part), and they will get their own Funko Pop. Hasbro is also releasing a cute cuddly stuffed Porg that flaps its wings and squawks out, 'Do it! Do it!' in a furious manner.

What's interesting here is that this distress call used by the Porgs is very similar to a bird in Arkansas. It spends the morning chirping a song that sounds just like the words, 'Do it!' And you can hear them when visiting Dierks just outside Little Rock. So perhaps these water friendly birds were inspired by that. Director Rian Johnson is, himself, a native Californian. The first wild Porg sighting was turned in by the Toy Fiend Instagram. They say this about the movie inspired new toy.

"Not annoying or creepy at all. We are Porg. Resistance is futile. Thanks to @tyler_gaddey for the video of this early Porg spotting!"

The Porgs were long rumored before any marketing for the movie officially hit. But it was the D23 sizzle reel that gave us our first look at these creatures. They are cute, but they have sharp teeth. And they have kept Luke Skywalker company during his exile on Ahch-To, so the Master Jedi hasn't been completely alone these last 30 years. The official Star Wars website shared promo art of the bird creatures, which you can see below.

These things have been compared to Ewoks. Lucasfilm Story Group's Pablo Hidalgo was able to offer up an even better description for them. He assures us all that they can fly, and they will be taking over stores nationwide soon. He explains.

"Porgs are native to Ahch-To, and can be found dwelling along the cliffs of the island where Luke and Rey are. In many ways, they're the Star Wars version of puffins. They build nests. They can fly. Their babies are called Porglets. Given how rarely their island has visitors, their curiosity outweighs any skittishness they may have. I think a lot of people are going to want a Porg as a pet."

Basically, the Porg is the Star Wars version of a Puffin. We'll get to see Chewbacca, Luke and the others playing with the Porgs this December when The Last jedi hits theaters everywhere just in time for Christmas. These things will either make a great stocking stuffer. Or, perhaps, they'll be stuffed in the trash come this January from the ear-cringing sounds of it. Check out the Porg in its other native land, Wal-Mart.