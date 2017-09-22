Is it time for dancing in the streets? Perhaps. While there are natural disasters destroying the world from every corner, we can at least rest easy knowing that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is locked and ready to roll. Director Rian Johnson confirmed that he'd finished all post production work after being asked on Twitter. His short and sweet response in letting everyone know that Star Wars 8 is complete?

"Allllll done."

Yah! That's great news, and it means the December 15 release date is staying firmly in place. Not that there ever was any worry that it would be delayed or changed. Johnson said a few months ago that his team was ahead of schedule. And that appears to be true. Rian Johnson is enthusiastic, dare we even say, excited about what fans have in store. He first confirmed the sequel's completion on Instagram. He said this, which accompanied the image you can see below.

"Aaaand that's a wrap on the hardest working post production team in the galaxy. Going to miss sitting in dark rooms with these goobers."

As it stands today, there is officially an 8th completed movie that exists in the so-called Skywalker family saga that began way back in 1977 and was continued in the prequel trilogy that kicked off in 1999 and the new Force Awakens trilogy that began in 2015. This is an exciting time for Star Wars fans, as there is more new stuff to look forward to now than ever before.

Disney and Lucasfilm don't have an official synopsis for the movie just yet. But we do have a pretty great synopsis from Japan that teases one of the biggest 'shocks' in Star Wars history. Disney and Lucasfilm have done a great job of keeping the story under wraps, but some elements have leaked out. We know that Finn and new friend Rose will infiltrate a Mega-Star Destroyer as Poe joins Leia on a new Mission to bring down the dreaded First Order. Luke Skywalker will be busy training Rey in the ways of the Jedi only to realize something is definitely wrong in the universe. And Chewbacca will be having a campfire with his newfound Porg friends on Ahch-To while the galaxy falls apart above him. Here's how the Japanese synopsis explains it.

"The Most Shocking Truth In Star Wars History Will Soon Be Revealed! A new generation's tale of the struggles of light and dark, virtue and evil has begun with the death of Han Solo. In a Galaxy where First Order and the Resistance are fighting against each other in a war, the heroine, Rey, had the Force awaken within her. What will happen to the galaxy when Rey and the only remaining Jedi knight, Luke Skywalker, meet? Kylo Ren has fallen to the Dark Side of the Force and killed his father, Han Solo. As a successor of his grandfather, Darth Vader, and a high ranking enforcer in the First Order, where will his ambition lead him to? Furthermore, Kylo Ren's mother, the leader of the Resistance, Leia, Poe, Finn, and BB-8, will embark on a new mission! The story has finally begun and it will lead to a mysterious climax! December 15. Be ready for the shocking truth surpassing the previous stories!"

That truly sounds like the grandest of space operas if there ever was such a thing. You can check out Rian Johnson's latest social media shoutouts below, and rest easy knowing there is another Star Wars movie in the world. Lets just hope December gets here before the end of the world does.