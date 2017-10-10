It's highly doubtful that Darth Vader will emerge in his armor at some point in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (seeing as how he died in Return of the Jedi). But his presence will certainly loom large over the proceedings in this second to the last chapter in the Skywalker saga. He is Luke and Leia's father, after all. And grandfather to Kylo Ren. He may also be blood related to Rey. And there could be possible ties to Snoke. However this grand space opera eventually trots out in the long run, Darth Vader still plays a huge role in the new movies. And that is never more apparent than on the official Last Jedi one-sheet that dropped yesterday before the all-new trailer attacked the Internet.

You may not be able to see Darth Vader on this Star Wars 8 poster, which we've included for you to look at below. But his presence is there. And as many on social media have pointed out, you can definitely feel his presence whether you are aware of it or not. The poster has positioned its key players in such a way, that they form Darth Vader's helmet. It's the ultimate in Easter eggs. And it's pretty neat.

Comic Artist A. Doom Koford was the first to point this out on Twitter. Using his magical gold Sharpie, he shows us how Luke Skywalker makes up the top of Darth Vader's helmet. The brains of the operation as it were. Rey and Kylo Ren (or Ben Organa is you must!) make up the eyes of the mask. And the eyes are the windows of the soul. This is the best indication yet that Rey is a true Skywalker and somehow related to Anakin. Former Princess Leia makes up the nose and mouth of her late father. With Finn, Poe and the other characters helping to give shape to this metaphorical eye-puzzle. It's all pretty great.

When the poster dropped yesterday, director Rian Johnson talked about the process of creating it. He had this to say about delivering a new Star Wars poster that fans of all ages will want to hang on their wall.

"The tricky thing with a poster like this is when you have to fit this many folks on it. How do you do that in a way that is elegant?"

Now that Darth Vader's helmet has been pointed out in such a manner, it's really hard to unsee it. This is perhaps one of the most creative theatrical posters that Disney and Lucasfilm have churned out in years. And it's partially thanks to the director carrying his vision beyond the making of the movie and into the marketing, which he clearly has a hand in helping to craft. You can check out the outline of Vader's helmet thanks to A. Doom Koford's Twiitter post.