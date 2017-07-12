One lucky fan and their guest just won two tickets to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere on eBay. The price for such an awesome item? $21,000. A recent listing on eBay, as part of the ESPN ESPY Day Auction in partnership with eBay for Charity, promised two tickets for the Star Wars 8 premiere, which is taking place later this year. One might have thought this was too good to be true, but this is not a hoax. This is the real deal and someone just purchased their way into the ultimate Star Wars party this year.

eBay's espnespydayauction is the one responsible for the listing. For fans, this means that someone is getting into the Star Wars: Episode VIII premiere. But this is for a good cause as, per the listing, all proceeds from the auction are going to benefit The V Foundation for Cancer Research. Here is some of the information provided in the eBay listing as for what this experience includes, aside from getting to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi early.

"The Last Jedi picks up where The Force Awakens left off, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) meeting Luke (Mark Hamill) on a remote island. And, you can be one of the first to find out how the legend continues...This experience gives the winner and a guest the chance to: Attend the global premiere of Star Wars Episode VIII - The Last Jedi in Los Angeles, CA. Enjoy appearances by the film's stars, filmmakers and other celebrity VIP's."

Matchfire handled the auction, for ESPN, a company that Disney actually owns. It is easy to forget that sometimes. Since Disney also owns Lucasfilm, it is pretty easy to connect the dots and see how this auction came to be. Unfortunately, the vast majority of Star Wars fans don't have $21,000 just lying around in order to buy a pair of tickets to an event like this. But it is hard to be bitter about since the money is going to support such a worth cause.

"The V Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to saving lives by helping to find a cure for cancer. The V Foundation seeks to make a difference by generating broad-based support for cancer research and by creating an urgent awareness among all Americans of the importance of the war against cancer. The V Foundation performs these dual roles through advocacy, education, fundraising and philanthropy."

The rest of us are going to have to wait until December 15 to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi and figure out why Luke wants the Jedi to end. Seriously, why? And who are Rey's parents? We should learn more this upcoming weekend as Disney's D23 Expo is taking place and they are going to be presenting something from Star Wars 8. What is it going to be exactly? That remains to be seen. But keep your eyes peeled.