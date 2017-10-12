Who is Rey's family, really? That question could be taken in many different directions as the two hour runtime of Star Wars: The Last Jedi plays out in front of shocked audiences this December. It's been a longtime coming, but Daisy Ridley, who plays the Jedi in training, has opened up about her secretive role in this sequel. And she confirms that fans will finally discover what happened to Rey's family soon.

Mind you, she doesn't ever use the word parents though. So there may be some connection to the Skywalker family bloodline that has never been revealed in a Star Wars movie. The actress was quick to tell Vogue that everyone will 'find out more about what has happened to her family'. She then follows that up with this intriguing bit of overview.

"[Last Jedi] is more of a conversation, as opposed to a big adventure. It's essentially a family drama that's played out in this big, expansive world."

While she doesn't come right out and say that Luke Skywalker is her father, which he most likely isn't, she does confirm that The Last Jedi is a family drama. And saying this after the big reveal that fans will definitely learn what happened to her family, it's becoming quite evident that she is from the Skywalker bloodline. Some believe she is reincarnated from one of the previous force sensitive characters that we know from the prequels or books. Though, beyond this, she refuses to say any more.

The Star Wars 8 trailer finally dropped this past week. And it gave us all a lot to chew on. Rey has the same type of raw, untamed power as Kylo Ren. And it could push her to the dark side. Some marketing material has teased that Luke is also working for the First Order. But on the flip side, a lot of this looks like misdirection on Lucasfilm and Disney's part to keep audiences and fans guessing. While Daisy Ridley won't come right out and say how she falls into place with the Skywalker clan, she did offer some fun tidbits about her lightsaber, which she inherits from Luke in the sequel.

"They're really heavy. Three, four, five kilos? And the weight's very unevenly distributed. You do, like, eight thwacks one way, eight the other, eight up, eight down. Yeah, Lightsaber school."

Daisy Ridley describes The Last Jedi as 'an emotional journey with a stranger'. The stranger in this case being Luke Skywalker. As the trailer teases, Rey has quite the journey ahead. And it's sure to tear her apart both emotionally and physically. The Rey we know heading into Star Wars 8 won't ever be the same by the time end credits role.

Daisy Ridley has a big year in store. She speaks to Vague about what is on the horizon. And she is next featured in the all-star Agatha Christie adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express. While that is sure to be a huge hit this holiday season, we all know that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the only movie anyone will be talking about when it hits theaters this December.