Will any of the mysteries surrounding the new characters introduced in The Force Awakens be revealed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? We know that Snoke's big unveiling won't happen until Star Wars 9. But what about Rey's parentage? Her backstory? Anything? Well, Lucasfilm has officially confirmed that Rey gets to keep Luke's old blue lightsaber, which once belonged to his father Anakin Skywalker. That should come as no surprise. As we've seen Rey using the lightsaber to train in the first Star Wars 8 teaser. And she's brandishing it on all of the merchandise that has been released thus far. But it's what Lucasfilm Story Group creative executive Pablo Hidalgo recently said to Vanity Fair that has some fans raising their eyebrow. Could a long-standing rumor about Rey be true?

When The Last Jedi began production last year, rumors started to spread that Rey is reincarnated. And that will be the big reveal in the movie. Like Anakin was conceived through the Force in a Christ-like fable involving his mother Shmi and a bunch of Midi-chlorians, Rey was rumored to have been conceived in a similar manner, with Anakin's force ghost finding a way to possess an unborn child. Wild? Yes. But off the mark? Perhaps not.

There is supposed to be a twist so big in Star Wars 8 that fans will be left peeling their collective jaw off the theater floor for a week. A Japanese pamphlet for the movie claims it's the biggest surprise ever revealed in the franchise. And it undoubtedly rests within Rey's personal backstory. But what could that big secret be?

As we've known from the get-go with The Force Awakens, it most likely revolves around Luke's old Blue Lightsaber. In the initial run up to The Force Awakens, Lucasfilm and Disney made a concerted effort to keep the lightsaber out of Rey's hands in most of the marketing material. Finn was the one seen with it, and he does use it in the movie quite a bit. But he doesn't get to keep the Skywalker family heirloom. The marketing played a bit of bait-and-switch. For the sole idea that when the weapon flies into Rey's hand during her big confrontation with Kylo Ren, it comes as a major surprise to everyone.

Now, Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed that the old blue lightsaber is officially Rey's, in trademark and all. Luke's lightsaber will be the green one in all future merchandise labeling. But at the end of The Force Awakens, Rey looks a little too eager to hand the weapon over to Luke when she finally finds him on Ahch-To.

Rey's connection to the lightsaber is going to be a key plot point in The Last Jedi. And Lucasfilm Story Group creative executive Pablo Hidalgo, key-holder of all official Star Wars canon details, no matter how minuscule, confirms that Rey is keeping this weapon. First, he confirms that Anakin did in fact build that blue lightsaber. He uses it until he loses it in his battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi in Revenge of the Sith. Old Ben later gifts it to Luke. But as you will recall in those first two movies, A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, there is no strong personal connection to the lightsaber for Luke. Sure, Luke can call it out of the snow and pull it into his hand to defeat a Wampa, but he can also move rocks with his mind on Dagobah, and he has no connection to those either.

Anakin's old blue lightsaber meant a lot to Luke, but he could never call it his own. Luke's official lightsaber in canon is the one he builds himself, with the green blade. There is even a cut scene from Return of the Jedi that shows him constructing it. As everyone knows, Luke lost his dad's lightsaber in a battle on Bespin, along with his hand. So the mystery has always been, how did it get from Cloud City to Maz Kanata's castle? And why is it calling out to Rey specifically? The fact that it has imprinted itself upon her has long had fans speculating that she is somehow part of the Skywalker family bloodline. Where it gets tricky is that this lightsaber never called out to Luke in the same way, in any of the books, cartoons, comics or other existing lore.

And in the fight with Rey at the end of The Force Awakens, the lightsaber does not fly into Kylo Ren's hands. It is not connected to him either. Where this all gets really interesting is the hints that Pablo Hidalgo drops, suggesting there is a pretty huge connection between Rey and Anakin.

"In general, a lightsaber belongs to the person who constructed it. In The Force Awakens, Maz says that the saber is calling to Rey now. Whether or not it's literally calling to her to become hers or it's calling to her because she knows it will be taken back to Luke, we'll see."

These comments were later followed with an official confirmation from Lucasfilm that this lightsaber is now considered 'Rey's Lightsaber', and will be presented as such in all further marketing as we head into the movie's release. That idea, matched with Hidalgo's comments have fans strongly speculating that the Anakin reincarnated idea is in full effect. Add to this, the fact that Anakin isn't heard in Rey's flashback, though we do hear Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda, and the pot is stirred some more. Where is Anakin's force ghost? There are rumors that Hayden Christensen is returning to play said ghost in The Last Jedi, but there is no substantial proof of that happening yet. So, what does it mean that Anakin's lightsaber is now Rey's lightsaber? More of this mystery will slowly unravel as we head into December and the official release of the movie.