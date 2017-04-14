After months of hopeless and relatively aimless speculation, we finally are getting some details about Star Wars: The Last Jedi this weekend. With Star Wars Celebration in full swing, the cast and crew from the movie were on hand to finally talk a bit about the movie, in addition to delivering the Last Jedi teaser trailer. And based on what Daisy Ridley had to say about Rey and Luke, it seems like he may not be what she, or we, were expecting him to be.

Before revealing the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the cast of the movie came out on stage at Star Wars Celebration for a panel all about the most anticipated movie of 2017. When moderator Josh Gad got around to Daisy Ridley, she was able to talk a bit about Rey in Star Wars 8 and her relationship to Luke, which doesn't seem like it will live up to her hopes. Here is what she had to say about it.

"In The Last Jedi, we go deeper into Rey's story. What is very apparent from where we left off in The Force Awakens and begin with The Last Jedi is Rey has a certain expectation as to what she may be getting from Luke and what that might entail and as a lot of people know, it is difficult when you meet your heroes because it might not be what you expect."

Not that the first bit of what she has to say is overly surprising. It is good to know that we will be learning more about Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it is really that last bit that is truly interesting. She is expecting this great Jedi warrior and if Luke Skywalker isn't what she expects, then what is he? The last line in the trailer when Luke says, "It's time for the Jedi to end" is actually pretty telling. Events that we don't know much about, like all of his new generation of Jedi being slaughtered, clearly have shaken him quite a bit.

Even though we are finally going to see Luke Skywalker talk and do things in this movie, and it will be Carrie Fisher's last performance as Leia Organa, there seems to be at least as much excitement and curiosity surrounding the character of Rey heading into Star Wars: The Last Jedi. That speaks volumes about how fans responded to her in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. So we still have to wonder who her parents are, but what has been revealed is interesting. The information may raise more questions than it answers, but it is something.

Most of the burning questions we had going into Star Wars Celebration this weekend have not been answered, but at least we finally have some idea of what this movie is going to be. The cast for Star Wars Episode VIII includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15.