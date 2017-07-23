The Last Jedi is almost here, which means more merchandise is getting prepared and when new merchandise is getting prepared we get new information about the forthcoming Star Wars movie. This time we're looking at a new picture of Rey, Finn, and a new character Rose. Unfortunately we did not get a new trailer for Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi at San Diego Comic-Con, but that was to be expected since we got the behind-the-scenes sizzle reel last week at the Disney D23 Expo.

ComicBookMovie.com is reporting that the new image of Finn, Rey, and Rose is for the cover for a new DK Star Wars children's book called Heroes of the Galaxy. There's a red bar in the upper right hand corner that states that the cover image that we see may be subject to change, but the image certainly is interesting and raises a lot of questions. For instance, will we see all three of the characters in the same scene during The Last Jedi? Specific plot points are still unclear at the moment, but it is assumed that Rey spends the majority of the movie training with Luke Skywalker.

Since the assumption that Rey is with Luke, might we see Finn and Rose fighting alongside each other? Yes, as a matter of fact, as the embark on an undercover mission together, heading to the Casino planet of Canto Bight. Maybe there is romance between the two? That hasn't been revealed yet. It is entirely possible that Finn, Rey, and Rose meet up at the end for an intense battle. The background of the cover of the book is of Crait and there is a serious battle going on in the background. Though the three characters are photoshopped on to the Crait scene, it could be some foreshadowing for what happens in the movie, but it is still not clear what happens on Crait.

The new image is one of the best that we've seen of Kelly Marie Tran's Rose character aside from the sizzle reel that was released last week. Rose is said to be a maintenance worker with the Resistance and her sister Paige is a gunner. Daisy Ridley's Rey is holding a blue lightsaber with what looks like a slight wound over her left eye and John Boyega is decked out in Poe Dameron's gear, which could point to a grave fate for Mr. Dameron. Dameron is also not shown in a lot of the promotional material for the The Last Jedi leading many to believe that he doesn't make it out of The Last Jedi alive. However, Oscar Isaac's Dameron is shown in one of the 6 character posters that were released at the D23 Expo last week.

The wait for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is almost over, but it almost feels like the behind-the-scenes footage released last week is making the wait seem longer. That might be a personal problem, but at any rate there's still a lot to look forward to for the movie. Specifically, the trailer would be a nice start, but we more than likely won't see that until the fall. In the meantime we can pour over this new Last Jedi picture along with a few more from assorted other pieces of new Star Wars merchandise.

