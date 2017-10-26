Star Wars: The Last Jedi won't be all doom and gloom, as hinted at in the trailer that dropped a few weeks ago. A new scene was shown off to members of the press and it contains some of the rip-roaring space action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The scene in question does feature the Knights of Ren, whom most already know will be back. The rest of this story is pretty heavy on SPOILERS! As most of this footage has yet to be revealed in anything officially released by Lucasfilm thus far. So with that in mind, read on with caution.

The Last Jedi is 49 days away from release and counting. Then, and only then, will our questions be answered. And we're sure even more will be posed, as this sequel will set up Star Wars 9 for release in 2019. Before we get the actual movie in our grubby little hands though, we are going to be inundated with speculation in the weeks ahead. Now, a looming rumor has reared its head once again, and this one involves a set of characters barely seen in The Force Awakens.

Before J.J. Abrams unleashed Star Wars 7 on the world, it was assumed that The Knights of Ren had a fairly large role to play. Though, they only showed up for a few seconds of screen time. Now, in The Last Jedi, they are back, and have a larger role to play. They have set their sights on Luke's remote hideaway on the exile planet of Ahch-To.

An event was held last week that celebrated the use of Ireland as a physical location in both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. The press were shown an extended clip from the new movie which featured the country, showcasing the epic attack scene where Luke is unleashed on the Knights of Ren. We've heard this scene described by some locals who witnessed it being shot. Now, some have actually seen that footage as it will play out in the movie.

The Knights of Ren are a group of fierce warriors under direct order from Supreme Leader Snoke, led by Han Solo and General Leia Organa's Son Ben, who has taken up the title Kylo Ren. He is the main man behind this elite killing squad. The group, with Kylo front and center, was first seen standing in the rain as part of Rey's flashback, after she touched Luke's old blue lightsaber at Maz Kanata's castle.

Now they are back, and looking to kill Luke Skywalker for good. The interesting thing to take away from this description is something we haven't heard before. Luke Skywalker and Rey are actually joined by Finn and Poe Dameron on Ahch-To. They are seen running as a group across 'Skellig's steep hillside'. It is then revealed that the footage shows 'Oscar-winning production designer Rick Heinrichs' breathlessly cantilevered Jedi village, which was suspended 700 feet above the surf'.

One of the journalists in attendance called the Knights of Ren attack on Luke and Rey a 'prolonged battle' The fighting starts at dusk and continues into the night. The Millennium Falcon is seen flying over Ahch-To, and takes some pretty substantial damage. It is assumed that the ship is attempting to escape.

The scene continues with Luke and Rey attempting to flee Kylo and his Knights. The pair decide to hide in a tree, which we heard a lot about during the making of the movie. Inside, the pair discover they are not alone. It is heavily speculated that Rey fights an underwater sea monster in the movie, and it's believed that this is what is awaiting them inside the tree.

Previous reports indicate that Kylo Ren and Rey have their first of two lightsaber battles during this intense moment, while Luke defends himself from the rest of the knights. All the while, Chewbacca and R2-D2 are above, flying the Falcon, attempting to stave off incoming TIE fighters. This new scene description loosely matches up with that.

The most telling take away is that Finn and Poe make their way to Ahch-To together to unite with Rey and Luke, which was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. This is the first we're hearing of this. A new international trailer is set for release this Friday. Until then, we'll just have to wait until December 15 to learn more about The Last Jedi.