It looks like Star Wars fans may be in for one hell of a surprise later this year. It isn't uncommon for promotional materials for movies to make bold claims, but some recently discovered marketing for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is being extra bold. If this new information is to be believed, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is going to feature the "most shocking truth in Star Wars history." More shocking than Darth Vader being Luke's father? More shocking than Ewoks defeating the Empire? More shocking than Greedo shooting first in the 1997 Special Edition of Star Wars: A New Hope?

The news comes from the very reliable fan site Star Wars News Net. They recently came across a Japanese promotional pamphlet for Star Wars 8 and, even though it was in Japanese, they were able to get it translated. Now, since it is a rough translation, it can't be taken as gospel, but even if these claims are half right, Star Wars fans are going to need to prepare themselves for something pretty surprising. Here's the translated text from the pamphlet.

"The Most Shocking Truth In Star Wars History Will Soon Be Revealed! A new generation's tale of the struggles of light and dark, virtue and evil has begun with the death of Han Solo. In a Galaxy where First Order and the Resistance are fighting against each other in a war, the heroine, Rey, had the Force awaken within her. What will happen to the galaxy when Rey and the only remaining Jedi knight, Luke Skywalker, meet? Kylo Ren has fallen to the Dark Side of the Force and killed his father, Han Solo. As a successor of his grandfather, Darth Vader, and a high ranking enforcer in the First Order, where will his ambition lead him to? Furthermore, Kylo Ren's mother, the leader of the Resistance, Leia, Poe, Finn, and BB-8, will embark on a new mission! The story has finally begun and it will lead to a mysterious climax! December 15. Be ready for the shocking truth surpassing the previous stories!"

Again, this is probably hyperbole to some degree, but still. That is a very intense claim to make about a Star Wars movie. There is also the very intriguing bit about the "mysterious climax." Does that mean we are going to end on a cliffhanger like Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back? It certainly seems to imply that could be the case. And as for what this "shocking truth" could be? That is anyone's guess, since there really isn't much context provided for it here. Does it have to do with Rey's parents? Is Luke really going to end the Jedi? Is Snoke actually Jar Jar Binks? Is R2-D2 transitioning? Will Finn and Poe finally reveal their secret love affair? This raises a whole bunch of possible questions and answers next to nothing. Though, it is a pretty interesting claim, nevertheless.

We're still going to have to wait quite a while to see if these claims bear any fruit, since Star Wars: Episode VIII doesn't come out until December 15. Maybe writer/director Rian Johnson really does have a major surprise in store for us? Or maybe these are just bloated claims to get butts in seats. Either way, the pamphlet looks pretty cool. You can check it out for yourself below.