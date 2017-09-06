We now have our very first official look at Supreme Leader Snoke as he will appear in The Last Jedi. The new picture does not feature him in a holographic form, but as his true self, which we'll finally see in the movie. There has been a lot of new information pouring in about the upcoming movie thanks to the new Empire Magazine cover story, but this image comes from the Topps Trading Card series for The Last Jedi, which is also where the basic outline of the plot was revealed.

The picture comes to us via MakingStarWars.net and it features Supreme Leader Snoke in his gaudy gold robe with a menacing look on his face. Through pictures of action figures for The Last Jedi, we know that Snoke is significantly taller than his Praetorian Guards, which has led to widespread speculation that he is not human. Another interesting thing about the picture is that he looks a lot less CGI than we have previously seen through unofficial leaks. As it turns out, the toys did an excellent job in showing off Snoke's features and apparel.

Snoke is once again portrayed by motion capture master Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes, Lord of the Rings), but will have a much larger role this time around. Director Rian Johnson has stated in the past that we will not be getting a deep dive into Snoke's backstory, which is kind of a bummer. The director has also hinted that we won't get much in the way of Rey's backstory either. We will however, get a view into his current motivations and hopefully a bit of reasoning behind them. Otherwise, what fun is that?

Johnson has compared the character to the Emperor Palpatine in the original Star Wars trilogy, who has an imposing presence throughout the galaxy while remaining a mystery to everyone else. The prequel trilogy served to explain who Palpatine is and his rise to power, but we shouldn't expect something similar for Snoke at this point in time. Other than coming from the Unknown Regions, not much else is known about Snoke aside from that he took control of the First Order after the fall of the Empire. Now they're back with a massive army and a giant Star Destroyer called the Supremacy to take the fight to the Resistance.

While not much else is clear about Supreme Leader Snoke at this time, at least we finally have an official look at his true appearance in The Last Jedi. Though a lot has come to light recently about the upcoming movie, there is still a lot that we don't know and much of that has to do with the mysterious Snoke and his Kyber Crystal ring. We're all set to find out though as Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens on December 15th, 2017. Check out the brand new official picture of Supreme Leader Snoke below.