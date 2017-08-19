With the Force Friday toy sales event coming up in just a few short weeks, it shouldn't be surprising that several Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys have started to leak. There is one toy in particular that showcases Supreme Leader Snoke's (Andy Serkis) throne room that has many fans wondering if a device from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars will cross over into this movie. There may be potential SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk if you don't want to learn any more about this device.

A Reddit user named "3N1GMV" posted a leaked photo from a Star Wars: The Last Jedi toy set that showcases the throne room of Supreme Leader Snoke, which includes a Snoke figure, a Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) figure and a Praetorian Guard figure. There is one particularly intriguing aspect of this set, though, a blue circular object that some fans have speculated could be a Sith cauldron, that was featured on Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Since that animated series is in fact part of the Star Wars canon, it's certainly possible that this object could be a Sith cauldron, but we likely won't get any confirmation on what it is anytime soon.

A Sith cauldron was used in the final episode of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV series, where Count Dooku and Palpatine use it to channel the witches of MacBeth and use them to spy on Yoda. Palpatine does this by using some of Dooku's blood, since the former Jedi master still has a deep connection to Yoda, and they ultimately use this to channel a fake version of Jedi Master Sifo Dyas. While the Sith cauldron is in fact canon, there is no confirmation that this item is a Sith cauldron, and no confirmation regarding if it will be actually seen in the movie or not will probably happen until the movie hits theaters December 15.

The Inverse, which spotted the Reddit thread, speculates that if this is a Sith cauldron, that Snoke and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) could be using it to spy on Luke Skywalker and Rey. There have been rumors swirling that Rey will begin her Jedi training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the hidden planet of Ahch-To, and that she will ultimately abandon her training to save her friends Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), who have been captured by Kylo Ren. It's possible that Kylo and Snoke have been watching her train and waiting for the right moment to lure her away from finishing her training. Naturally, that's all speculation at this point.

Instagram user News From Jakku speculates that this object could actually be a map to "#Ankto" although it isn't clear what "#Ankto" is. It's possible that News From Jakku could be referring to Ahch-To, and it could certainly be possible that Snoke does have a map to Ahch-To. After all, there are also rumors that Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren eventually infiltrate the planet, and if that's true, they would obviously need to know how to get there, so this object being a map to Ahch-To is certainly another feasible possibility. However, we likely won't know what this object is for sure until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15. Until then, take a look at this photo and see if you can figure out what this blue object is.