Josh Gad is currently busy filming Murder on the Orient Express. It just so happens that the movie co-stars Daisy Ridley, who had her breakout in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will be reprising her role as Rey in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Over the last month or so, Josh Gad has been posting videos to his Instagram in which he has been pestering Daisy Ridley for spoilers. Today, he has posted yet another video and truly outdone himself, having enlisted the help of quite a few very famous people to ask her questions she most definitely isn't allowed to answer.

In the Instagram video, Josh Gad starts off by apologizing to Daisy Ridley for what has been going on over the course of the last month or so and she looks like she really isn't having it. He then promises that he has no more questions for her about Star Wars 8, a promise which he makes good on. Instead, he has an entire living room full of very famous people, some of them actually involved in the Star Wars franchise, to bother her this time around. This is easily the best video in this series yet. Here is the caption Josh Gad provided with the video.

"This has been a battle of attrition. #daisyridley has been a force to be reckoned with. In many ways she is the Vader to my Luke or the Taylor to my Katy. But like any good opponent, I have tried to outmaneuver her at every turn. This will be her final judgement. May the force be with her, because kids, she is going to need it. All I ask is that you don't ruin the surprise for others. #TheLastJedi #starwars"

The people he managed to assemble to ask Star Wars: The Last Jedi questions is truly amazing. The video features Penelope Cruz, who asks her question about Snoke in Spanish, Chris Pratt, who informs her when Jurassic World 2 comes out, Bryce Dallas Howard, who makes a self-referential joke about high heels and even Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams, who wants to know a little about Luke Skywalker. As do we all. The video also features Star Wars Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., Sing Street star Lucy Boynton and screenwriter Derek Connolly.

Lucky for us, we won't have to wait much longer to get at least some answers, since the first teaser for Star Wars 8 is expected to drop during Star Wars Celebration this April. The cast for Star Wars Episode VIII includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15. You can check out the full video of Josh Gad and lots of other famous people bugging Daisy Ridley about Star Wars spoilers for yourself below.