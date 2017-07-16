Lucasfilm has released an official synopsis for Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi and it promises fans will discover "age-old mysteries of the Force." Disney's D23 Live Action panel was full of shocks, but a few announcements came as no surprise. Rumors and speculation had been swirling for weeks that Lucasfilm would be delivering a behind-the-scenes reel as opposed to a full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but the studio still managed to pull off some surprises including welcoming the cast to the stage during the Star Wars portion of the panel and revealing 6 brand new character posters for the upcoming movie.

Another surprise that Lucasfilm revealed was the first official synopsis for The Last Jedi. The synopsis comes to us courtesy of the official D23 website. While being incredibly careful not to spoil anything, the studio is still able to leave many fans guessing while building the excitement level up a notch. This follows the marketing campaign of The Force Awakens as well, showing a teaser trailer that didn't reveal anything about the plot and then later releasing the full blown trailer and a magazine spread that shared the cast, but as the release of the movie gets closer the veil has been lifter ever so slightly. Read the synopsis below.

"In Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past."

Reportedly Luke Skywalker is on Ach-To searching for the Last Jedi Temple and the weird little Porg things are the protectors of the Temple. They may seem cute and cuddly, but apparently they have razor sharp teeth to protect the Temple. In addition, it has been rumored that these Porgs are highly in tune with the Force, almost working as one with Skywalker and the island, harnessing incredible powers. It had been rumored that these creatures were going to be some kind of lovable Ewok, but Rian Johnson has denied this, leading many to believe that the history of the Force may be protected by the Porgs on Ach-To.

Mark Hamill has said that The Last Jedi shocks in ways that he could have never imagined, which takes some weight since the actor has been involved in some pretty serious Star Wars mythology. Daisy Ridley has said that even though the movie is in the middle of a trilogy, it very much can stand on its own. Now the thoughts of the two actors doesn't shed light on specifics regarding the plot, they do seem to point to some rather dark fan theories that are floating around lately. Theories that have been given more validity after reading older interviews with director Rian Johnson.

The D23 Expo announced many surprises, just not as many for The Last Jedi as some fans would have liked. Also missing was any mention of the still untitled Han Solo movie. It was however mentioned that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was not on hand at D23 because she was in England on the set of Han Solo. Regardless, fans have been left with a nearly 3-minute behind-the-scenes footage of The Last Jedi to tide them over before the full-length trailer or title for Han Solo comes our way.