The Last Jedi director comforted fans, letting them know that none of the merchandise released on Force Friday last week contained spoilers. For the most part, he was right. But some Topps Trading Cards have revealed a few surprises regarding characters, locations, and even the plot of the upcoming movie. In another twist of events, a new Kylo Ren TIE Silencer toy prominently features a Death Star on the box, leading many to speculate that we're going to see a new Death Star in The Last Jedi after the destruction of the Starkiller Base.

The Force Awakens did not feature a moon-sized base like the Death Star, instead it had a planet-sized base that looked and acted like a more powerful Death Star. Obviously, the Starkiller Base was destroyed at the end of the movie, leaving the First Order homeless. Star Wars Radar's Twitter account features a picture of the box that the new TIE Silencer toy comes in and there is definitely a Death Star right there in plain sight, no squinting or weird angle needed to see the iconic Star Wars weapon.

A lot of fans figured that Rogue One was the nail in the coffin for the Death Star on the big screen, but this new box art may prove otherwise. There's a few ways that this could go. Kylo Ren could be continuing his obsession with his grandfather by helping Soke to build a new Death Star that will feature in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The TIE Silencer box art also shows an old school version of the TIE Fighter as well, so it could be just some stock Star Wars art that Hasbro had laying around to use for the new batch of toys and promotional material, but that seems like a pretty big goof up to use the Death Star so prominentally. Especially when the TIE Silencer is a brand new toy that is only now being introduced into the Star Wars canon.

Another reason for the Death Star showing up in the new promotional material for The Last Jedi is that it could be seen in the movie in a flashback sequence. We know that Luke Skywalker is going to be struggling with the past quite a bit in the movie, so much so, that we may see a very dark Luke this winter when the movie is released. This seems like the best possible answer as to why the Death Star is shown on the box art unless, as previously mentioned, someone just got lazy while whipping up the box art for the new TIE Silencer.

A lot of Star Wars fans are weary of too many similarities between the new trilogy and the original trilogy, so it seems strange that Lucasfilm would introduce a third Death Star in The Last Jedi, but stranger things have happened. The First Order has the technology to make a planet-sized base, so maybe they have a Death Star farm to choose from. At this time, it's all just fun speculation. In the meantime, check out the box art for the TIE Silencer below and decide for yourself.