Most Star Wars fans are still riding pretty high from the excitement that came with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but as the high winds down, more attention is being directed at Star Wars: Episode VIII. We don't know much about the movie right now. In fact, we don't even know the title, but director Rian Johnson does and he has for quite some time now.

The director, who also wrote the script for the next installment of the Star Wars saga, recently spoke with USA Today about the follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens and naturally, the movie's title came up. As it turns out, Rian Johnson has known what the title will be for Star Wars: Episode VIII for a long time and he is just as eager to get it out into the world as we are to know what it is. Here is what he had to say about it.

"It was in the very first draft I wrote. I'll just blurt it out right now! All in good time, my friend."

We probably won't have to wait all that much longer to find out what the title is, since Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy indicated that trailer for the movie would debut around Star Wars Celebration, which will take place in April. We have had some possible title leaks, but nothing concrete. Early last year there were two rumored titles which were Star Wars: Echoes of the Dark Side and Star Wars: The Tale of the Jedi Temple. The former seems more in line with the Star Wars franchise, but the latter seems too generic, if possibly fitting, to be the real title. More recently, the title Star Wars: Forces of Destiny made the rounds since Disney reportedly filed a trademark for the name, but that could be for any number of upcoming projects. No matter what it is, Rian Johnson has known the title from very early on in the process, which means it probably was generated from the story as opposed to being tacked on afterward.

To say that anticipation is very high for Star Wars 8 would seem to be a pretty big understatement, but following Carrie Fisher's recent, untimely passing at the age of 60, the anticipation is only more inflated. We now know that this will be her last appearance as Princess Leia, which is very sad but has also complicated things since she was supposed to be a big part of Star Wars 9 as well. Disney and Lucasfilm are currently having meetings to try and figure out the best course of action to take in regards to Princess Leia in the future. There is no telling how that will ultimately affect Star Wars 8, but it certainly won't have any bearing on the title. Though, it could wind up changing some of her scenes to accommodate the next movie.

Fans who are growing impatient should be on the lookout for the next episode of Mark Hamill's Pop Culture Quest, because it was recently revealed that a "first look" at Star Wars: Episode VIII would be debuting on the show. It seems likely the title that Rian Johnson is holding onto could be revealed. The cast for the movie includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Episode VIII is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15.