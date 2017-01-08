There were a ton of great cameos in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and heading into Star Wars 8, that is definitely something fans can look forward to in the next installment of the Star Wars saga. While it seems like director Rian Johnson did a pretty good job of keeping those secret cameos under wraps, there have been persistent rumors that Mad Max: Fury Road star Tom Hardy will be playing a Stormtrooper in the movie. Now he has addressed the rumors head on.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Hardy was promoting his new show Taboo but the subject of Star Wars 8 came up and when it did, things got interesting. The actor didn't confirm the rumors, but at the same time, he absolutely didn't deny them and definitely added some fuel to the fire. Here is what he had to say about it.

"I don't know if I can even say that. Where did you hear that?_... _Ah, the Internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn't it? It could be, couldn't it?"

There has been an almost unrelenting cloud of secrecy surrounding Star Wars: Episode VIII, so clearly Tom Hardy couldn't come right out and say he is in the movie, but his response is very telling. His first statement seems to imply that yes, he is in it but no, he can't talk about it. The rest of his statement seems to kind of throw everyone off the scent, but really, he does a pretty poor job. It seems like we may be seeing Tom Hardy pulling a Daniel Craig in the next Star Wars movie. For those who may not know, Daniel Craig played the Stormtrooper who Rey used her Force powers on when she was being held captive on Starkiller Base.

Beyond the possibility of Tom Hardy playing a small role (allegedly as a Stormtrooper) in Star Wars: Episode VIII and the central cast, we know next to nothing about director Rian Johnson's follow up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. We do know that some of the movie may have to be reworked due to the sad and untimely passing of Carrie Fisher recently. Fortunately, she had finished filming all of her scenes for Star Wars: Episode VIII, but she reportedly was going to have a significant role in Star Wars 9 as well, which means some things may have to change in this upcoming movie to accommodate story changes.

As of right now, we don't even have a title for Star Wars 8 yet, but a first look at the movie will be revealed during an upcoming episode of Mark Hamill's Pop Culture Quest. So that will probably change very soon. Maybe we'll even get a teaser? It is a little unclear what "first look" means, but the secrecy is going to ease up now that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is officially a big success. The movie stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O, Mark Hamill and possibly Tom Hardy. Star Wars: Episode VIII it is set for release on December 15.