The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson assures fans on social media that the new toys being unleashed for Force Friday II do not contain any spoilers for the upcoming movie. Many leaks about upcoming movies happen to come from toys, but they are normally surface-level leaks that give fans a first look at what we're about to see. As it turns out, Lucasfilm and Disney have gone out of their way to make sure that the lot of the toys and other merchandise being released tomorrow do not offer any spoilers for the plot of The Last Jedi.

Rian Johnson responded to a question regarding possibly staying away from the new Star Wars toys being released tomorrow in fear of spoilers. The exchange took place in a thread started on Johnson's Twitter page and the director reassured the worried fan that there are no spoilers in the new toys. Johnson had this to say when asked if any spoilers were revealed in the toys.

"Nah, unless seeing what characters & ships look like count, we were careful to make sure the toys & toy marketing don't spoil anything."

Johnson's answer is right on par with what we have been seeing online thus far for the marketing of The Last Jedi. The new toys have pretty much just given us views of new characters and ships.

But, that is not to discount the release of the toys and the marketing. They might not have provided any real details to the plot of the story, in turn they have offered us our first look at the new characters and ships, which has been highly exciting to speculate. A few weeks back, a new BB-8 First Order base toy revealed that Supreme Leader Snoke is significantly taller than a normal human being, leading many to wonder about his ancestry.

Johnson's reassurance to fans does also come at the perfect time as all of the toys go on sale tomorrow. Johnson could very well be sending fans into a spoiler ambush as they run into Toys R Us tomorrow to drop $800 on a LEGO Millennium Falcon or a plush Porg that secretly tells the story of The Last Jedi in chirps. All jokes aside, Lucasfilm has done an amazing job of keeping everything under wraps for this long and that is very impressive in this day and age.

Rian Johnson has given the thumbs up to go spend your hard-earned money on everything Star Wars tomorrow since nothing contains spoilers for The Last Jedi, not even the waffle maker. The previously mentioned BB-8 First Order mega set will be available for $180 and contains the super tall Snoke towering over one of his Praetorian guards as well as Force Link wristband for an additional $20, which will certainly make all of your friends jealous when you wear it out to dinner. Perhaps you want a plush Porg pillow that comes bundled in a blanket, you can buy it with confidence in knowing that it will not spoil one bit of the plot of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.