LucasFilm has released a new TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and it features some new dialogue from Luke questioning Rey and her motives. The new TV trailer comes less than a week after the official trailer made its debut during the Monday Night Football game and it is more or less a condensed version of the 2-and-a-half-minute trailer. The new trailer gained over 21 million views in less than 24 hours, surpassing both Rogue One and The Force Awakens for most views in a single day.

While the new TV spot doesn't offer up any significant new footage, as side from BB-8 rolling back his head and a few extra seconds of Finn's fight with Phasma, it does provide an interesting piece of dialogue from Luke Skywalker directed towards Rey. Luke simply asks Rey, "Why are you here?" Which is new dialogue that we have yet to hear that plays off of the events that we saw at the end of the full trailer. The new piece of dialogue from Luke is more than likely the first thing that he asks Rey, but it could also come later, since we already know that Luke has a handful of questions to ask Rey. The new Luke Skywalker action figure with Forcelink also asks the same question, so the line is more than likely in the final cut of The Last Jedi.

We already know that Luke is blown away and scared of Rey's use of the Force, so his question may hint at the bigger picture that was shown at the end of the new trailer where it appears the Kylo Ren and Rey have made some sort of alliance. Luke's abilities might not be as strong as we had thought. However, given Star Wars trailers' tendency to deceive and tease us, he could actually be saying it later in the movie to an entirely different character.

The new trailer's final moments, see Rey stating, "I need someone to show me my place in all this," which then shows Kylo Ren stretching his hand out. The way that the trailer is cut makes it look like two completely different scenes: the lighting and echo in Rey's voice make it seem like she's in a cave, while Kylo Ren is standing in front of what looks to be destruction. Though Luke doesn't seem to be as strong as he once was, it appears that Rey is there for good and is asking Luke to be her guide, not Kylo Ren.

This is all pure speculation at this point, but it would seem that the new dialogue is pointed specifically at Rey's use of the Force and nothing sinister. New promo material shows Luke on both the Light and the Dark side. However, Star Wars trailers have been known to confuse before, so it's all a big question mark at this time. The Last Jedi is about 2 months away, so expect some more promotional material to make some more inferences about Rey and Luke's place in the movie. You can check out the new TV spot for The Last Jedi below, courtesy of the ZCure YouTube channel.