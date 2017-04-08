Star Wars is back in a very big way. Star Wars: The Force Awakens very successfully relaunched the franchise to the masses and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story proved that people really want to see more movies in a galaxy far, far away. With or without a Skywalker in them. That said, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is probably going to appeal to more people out there, since there is at least one Skywalker in it. And the movie is fast approaching.

Disney purchased all of LucasFilm for more than $4 billion back in 2012 with the intention of making a whole bunch of new Star Wars movies. The centerpiece of those films is a new trilogy in the Skywalker saga, which kicked off with Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will continue later this year with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As one would expect, many details about the movie are being kept under tight lock and key, but that hasn't prevented us from learning quite a bit about the highly-anticipated sequel.

Star Wars 8 looks like it is going to be starkly different than what we got with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Adam Driver compared it tonally to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. That would logically follow, since both movies are the second installments of their respective trilogies. Considering that most Star Wars fans consider The Empire Strikes Back to be the greatest Star Wars movie ever made, that should inspire some confidence as we move closer to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

One thing we definitely know is that expectations for The Last Jedi will be insanely high. Not only do fans expect great things from this movie for a variety of reasons, but Disney and Lucasfilm are going to have big expectations in terms of box office. Star Wars: The Force Awakens was only the third movie to ever gross more than $2 billion worldwide. It also earned close to $1 billion of that domestically, which is an all-time record. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story also managed to eclipse $1 billion worldwide, despite the fact that it featured almost entirely unknown characters. So with Star Wars: The Last Jedi focusing heavily on Luke Skywalker and other characters we know and love, expect this movie to be truly massive.

Disney and Lucasfilm will be pulling back the veil of secrecy in the near future, at least a little bit, as the release date for Star Wars: The Last Jedi approaches. But as it stands, we still know quite a bit about the movie. So, with that said, here is everything we know about Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Rian Johnson is writing and directing.

One might have expected that, given his resume and how successful that Star Wars: The Force Awakens was, that Disney and Lucasfilm would have practically begged J.J. Abrams to say on and direct Star Wars Episode VIII as well. That didn't turn out to be the case and instead, it is Rian Johnson who is responsible for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga. In fact, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is really going to ride or die very largely based on his talents. Not only is he directing the movie, but he also wrote the script. That means when Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes out, for the most part, your level of love or hate will rest heavily on his shoulders.

That said, this is not something Star Wars fans should be worried about. In fact, they should be excited. Rian Johnson may not be a household name, or at least he wasn't before he nabbed this gig, but he has proven his talents time and time again. His movie Brick made an impression on those who saw it, but it was his sci-fi flick Looper that really put him on the map. Not only that, but he directed some of the best episodes of Breaking Bad, which is well worth mentioning. Plus the original Star Wars trilogy had a new director for each installment. For better or for worse, it was George Lucas doing all three of the prequel movies. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in Rian Johnson's hands and, really any way you look at it, he seems to have very capable hands.

Luke Skywalker plays a major role in the story.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens had an awful lot to accomplish. It was the first Star Wars movie anyone had seen in more than a decade and it was the first in the Disney era. It had to be very good. That means it couldn't do absolutely everything fans may have wanted it to do. Like, give Luke Skywalker any dialogue, for example's sake. Granted, that cliffhanger has built up an awful lot of anticipation heading into Star Wars: The Last Jedi and, rest assured, Luke isn't only going to talk, he is going to be a huge fixture of the movie. Most of the world hasn't seen much if any footage from Star Wars 8 yet, but even those who have know that Luke at least talks. Plus, it has been said that Luke is going to be a main character in the movie. Which totally makes sense, given the title.

There is some debate over what The Last Jedi means, but the credits in Star Wars: The Force Awakens refer to him as such and Snoke calls him by that name as well. Not to mention that Mark Hamill was on set for the entire shoot. That all points to Luke Skywalker getting a whole bunch of screen time in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. What he'll be doing on screen? That is a bit more up in the air. He will surely be mentoring Rey, but fans are hopeful he will get to ignite his lightsaber and show off his probably improved Jedi skills. Who wouldn't want to see that? In any case, bet on seeing a whole lot of Luke in this movie.