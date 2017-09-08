It's been just three days since the shocking news that Colin Trevorrow was fired by LucasFilm on Star Wars 9. If a new report is to be believed, the director was let go just like former Han Solo filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Sources close to both Colin Trevorrow and LucasFilm claim that the filmmaker was axed more because he was quite difficult to work with. And the script he wrote is being called "unmanageable," even after he turned in multiple drafts. Here's what one unnamed executive who has worked with Colin Trevorrow had to say about the filmmaker, who spoke about his experiences working with the director and the rumors that Kathleen Kennedy was going to fire him after The Book of Henry reviews came out.

"During the making of Jurassic World, he focused a great deal of his creative energies on asserting his opinion. But because he had been personally hired by Spielberg, nobody could say, 'You're fired.' Once that film went through the roof and he chose to do Henry, (Trevorrow) was unbearable. He had an egotistical point of view and he was always asserting that. When the reviews for Book of Henry came out, there was immediately conjecture that Kathy was going to dump him because they weren't thrilled with working with him anyway. He's a difficult guy. He's really, really, really confident. Let's call it that."

Vulture also points to an interview Colin Trevorrow gave to Esquire in 2015, where he stated that being a director requires a certain level of "confidence that borders on delusional," adding that filmmakers have to push their beliefs to the edge of arrogance, without "crossing the line." Just like with the firing of Phil Lord and Chris Miller, which happened four months into the production, and even the decision to boot controversial director Josh Trank from an untitled Star Wars spin-off, the decision came down to LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy. According to one unnamed movie producer, Kathleen Kennedy is not one to be trifled with.

"There's one gatekeeper when it comes to Star Wars and it's Kathleen Kennedy. If you rub Kathleen Kennedy the wrong way, in any way, you're out. You're done. A lot of these young, new directors want to come in and say, 'I want to do this. I want to do that.' A lot of these guys, Lord and Miller, Colin Trevorrow, got very rich, very fast and believed a lot of their own hype. And they don't want to play by the rules. They want to do shit differently. And Kathleen Kennedy isn't going to f--k around with that."

This new report doesn't include any additional insight to the report that Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is now the front runner to replace Colin Trevorrow on Star Wars 9. Ironically, when the news first broke about Rian Johnson directing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it was believed that he was actually directing Star Wars 8 and Star Wars 9, but that was untrue. Still, LucasFilm hasn't officially announced a director for Star Wars 9, although the studio did bring in Jack Thorne to write the script. With filming reportedly set to begin in January 2018, we'll likely hear about a new director sooner rather than later.