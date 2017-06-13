Star Wars 9 director Colin Trevorrow recently discussed the importance in understanding what kids feel about his stories. Mr. Trevorrow is an extremely busy man these days. The director is out promoting his upcoming movie The Book of Henry, and trying to dodge the inevitable Jurassic World 2 and Star Wars 9 questions that he's constantly barraged with. Trevorrow has been forthcoming with little morsels about Star Wars 9, from Carrie Fisher's role in the movie to talking about the importance of an emotional finale in the sequel trilogy. 'Emotional' seems to be a theme that Colin Trevorrow has repeated over and over when asked about any of his projects.

Trevorrow recently sat down with Fandango to discuss The Book of Henry and was asked if he thinks about influencing a younger generation. Read Trevorrow's thoughts below.

"It's how it was with us (growing up). Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia were all characters that we were able to identify with in various ways, and especially with the character of Rey and what she means to young girls right now, and the challenges that she's up against."

Trevorrow had previously talked about his daughter's reaction to seeing Wonder Woman and he feels that is something that he strives to tap into. Children in general have a way of seeing things in an unfiltered way and are often painfully honest when asked about certain subjects, so it is definitely obvious why it's an important piece to Trevorrow's process. Trevorrow went on to explain how much he talks to his kids about their feeling or thoughts about his movies and how other directors can benefit from a child's perspective. Trevorrow explains.

"It is extremely crucial that I understand what actual children are feeling about these stories that we're telling them, and I think it's important that I have kids, and if filmmakers don't have kids, they should go talk to them because they don't see things the same way that we did when we were kids. So, yes, I am very dialed in to that because I think it's a requisite of the job."

Trevorrow was quick to mention that he didn't want to reveal how much his kids know about two giant movie franchises that their dad is working on, to stop his kids from getting bothered on the playground. Regardless, Trevorrow's process makes a lot of sense. Children have a way of picking up on the emotional aspects of a story, but they aren't usually given credit for it because adults often don't give kids enough credit. Trevorrow also talked about his hopes for Star Wars 9. Read what the director had to say.

"My hope is to make it as richly satisfying as it could possibly be. I have a lot of support, and a lot of really brilliant thinkers and storytellers around me. Kiri Hart and the Lucasfilm story group, and Michelle Rejwan, and Kathy Kennedy, my producers, and J.J. (Abrams) and Rian (Johnson), and Larry Kasdan, and when you look at this army of brilliant people that we have, it's not me alone. It's a whole team."

Trevorrow has been very vocal about his support system within Lucasfilm and from the other directors and he seems intent on making the best addition to the Star Wars universe that he can. Lucasfilm appears to be giving all of the projects a lot of care as well as giving the directors room to breathe creatively.

If Star Wars 9 wasn't enough, Trevorrow also just revealed how much he helped the production of Jurassic World 2. Trevorrow has made it sound that he made himself available 24/7 to director J.A. Bayona to make him as comfortable as possible. Trevorrow even said that thanks to Bayona, the sequel will be much scarier this time around. Jurassic World 2 is set to open on June 22nd, 2018.